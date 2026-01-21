Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures surged sharply on Wednesday, scaling fresh all-time highs as strong safe-haven demand pushed global prices past the $4,800-per-ounce mark.

On Tuesday, gold had already crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh per 10-gram milestone in futures trade. Over the past three sessions, prices have climbed Rs 15,822, or 11.10 per cent, from Rs 1,42,517 per 10 grams on January 16.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said bullion prices hit new peaks on the back of rising global uncertainty and escalating trade war tensions. He added that investors are increasingly shifting away from risk assets and towards safe-haven instruments.

Kalantri said selling pressure in global equity markets, renewed geopolitical risks, including US ambitions towards Greenland and the US Supreme Court’s decision to defer its ruling on Trump-era tariffs have added to market nervousness. He noted that weakness in the rupee further lifted domestic prices, as a softer currency raises the cost of gold imports.

Analysts said the rally continues to be supported by expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields and persistent geopolitical concerns.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,741

22 Karat- 14,430

18 Karat- 11,809

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,950

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,794

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,794

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,794

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,794

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

