LIVE: Gold Rates In India Today (Jan 21) Cross Rs 1.5 Lakh Per 10 Gram, Get Latest 22K, 24K Prices
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 21) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures surged sharply on Wednesday, scaling fresh all-time highs as strong safe-haven demand pushed global prices past the $4,800-per-ounce mark.
On Tuesday, gold had already crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh per 10-gram milestone in futures trade. Over the past three sessions, prices have climbed Rs 15,822, or 11.10 per cent, from Rs 1,42,517 per 10 grams on January 16.
Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said bullion prices hit new peaks on the back of rising global uncertainty and escalating trade war tensions. He added that investors are increasingly shifting away from risk assets and towards safe-haven instruments.
Kalantri said selling pressure in global equity markets, renewed geopolitical risks, including US ambitions towards Greenland and the US Supreme Court’s decision to defer its ruling on Trump-era tariffs have added to market nervousness. He noted that weakness in the rupee further lifted domestic prices, as a softer currency raises the cost of gold imports.
Analysts said the rally continues to be supported by expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields and persistent geopolitical concerns.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 21
24 Karat - 15,741
22 Karat- 14,430
18 Karat- 11,809
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,726
22 Karat- 14,415
18 Karat- 11,950
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,726
22 Karat- 14,415
18 Karat- 11,794
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,726
22 Karat- 14,415
18 Karat- 11,794
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,726
22 Karat- 14,415
18 Karat- 11,794
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,726
22 Karat- 14,415
18 Karat- 11,794
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,726
|14,415
|11,794
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,731
|14,420
|11,799
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,731
|14,420
|11,799
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,741
|14,430
|11,809
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,726
|14,415
|11,950
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,726
|14,415
|11,794
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,726
|14,415
|11,794
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,741
|14,430
|11,809
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,726
|14,415
|11,950
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,726
|14,415
|11,794
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,726
|14,415
|11,794
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,731
|14,420
|11,799
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why have gold prices surged to all-time highs?
How much has the price of gold increased recently?
Gold prices have climbed Rs 15,822, or 11.10 percent, over the past three sessions, reaching new all-time highs.
What factors are contributing to the current gold rally?
Factors include expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields, persistent geopolitical concerns, and a weaker rupee which increases import costs.
What are the current gold prices in major Indian cities?
On January 21st, 24-karat gold was priced around Rs 15,726 to Rs 15,741 per gram in major metros like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
