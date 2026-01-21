Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLIVE: Gold Rates In India Today (Jan 21) Cross Rs 1.5 Lakh Per 10 Gram, Get Latest 22K, 24K Prices

LIVE: Gold Rates In India Today (Jan 21) Cross Rs 1.5 Lakh Per 10 Gram, Get Latest 22K, 24K Prices

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 21) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures surged sharply on Wednesday, scaling fresh all-time highs as strong safe-haven demand pushed global prices past the $4,800-per-ounce mark.

On Tuesday, gold had already crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh per 10-gram milestone in futures trade. Over the past three sessions, prices have climbed Rs 15,822, or 11.10 per cent, from Rs 1,42,517 per 10 grams on January 16.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said bullion prices hit new peaks on the back of rising global uncertainty and escalating trade war tensions. He added that investors are increasingly shifting away from risk assets and towards safe-haven instruments.

Kalantri said selling pressure in global equity markets, renewed geopolitical risks, including US ambitions towards Greenland and the US Supreme Court’s decision to defer its ruling on Trump-era tariffs have added to market nervousness. He noted that weakness in the rupee further lifted domestic prices, as a softer currency raises the cost of gold imports.

Analysts said the rally continues to be supported by expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields and persistent geopolitical concerns.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,741

22 Karat- 14,430

18 Karat- 11,809

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,950

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,794

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,794

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,794

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,726

22 Karat- 14,415

18 Karat- 11,794

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,726 14,415 11,794
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,731 14,420 11,799
Gold Rate in Indore 15,731 14,420 11,799
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,741 14,430 11,809
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,726 14,415 11,950
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,726 14,415 11,794
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,726 14,415 11,794
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,741 14,430 11,809
Gold Rate in Salem 15,726 14,415 11,950
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,726 14,415 11,794
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,726 14,415 11,794
Gold Rate in Patna 15,731 14,420 11,799

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have gold prices surged to all-time highs?

Gold futures have surged due to strong safe-haven demand driven by global uncertainty and escalating trade war tensions. Investors are moving away from riskier assets.

How much has the price of gold increased recently?

Gold prices have climbed Rs 15,822, or 11.10 percent, over the past three sessions, reaching new all-time highs.

What factors are contributing to the current gold rally?

Factors include expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields, persistent geopolitical concerns, and a weaker rupee which increases import costs.

What are the current gold prices in major Indian cities?

On January 21st, 24-karat gold was priced around Rs 15,726 to Rs 15,741 per gram in major metros like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
World
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget