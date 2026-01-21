LIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 21) Make New Record, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Silver Prices Today Jan 21 2026: Silver prices surged sharply on Wednesday, hitting fresh record highs for the third consecutive session as strong safe-haven demand and global uncertainty lifted precious metals.

The rally marked the third straight day of gains for silver, reflecting sustained buying interest as investors shifted away from riskier assets amid escalating trade war tensions and geopolitical concerns.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said the sharp rise in silver prices was driven by heavy sell-offs in global equity markets and renewed geopolitical risks, prompting investors to increase allocations to safe-haven assets.

Analysts said expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continue to underpin the strong momentum in silver prices.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 345 per gram and Rs 345,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

To check Gold price in India today, click here.