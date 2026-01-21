Silver prices surged due to strong safe-haven demand, global uncertainty, and escalating trade war tensions. Investors shifted away from riskier assets.
LIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 21) Make New Record, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City
Silver Prices Today Jan 21 2026: Silver prices surged sharply on Wednesday, hitting fresh record highs for the third consecutive session as strong safe-haven demand and global uncertainty lifted precious metals.
The rally marked the third straight day of gains for silver, reflecting sustained buying interest as investors shifted away from riskier assets amid escalating trade war tensions and geopolitical concerns.
Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said the sharp rise in silver prices was driven by heavy sell-offs in global equity markets and renewed geopolitical risks, prompting investors to increase allocations to safe-haven assets.
Analysts said expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continue to underpin the strong momentum in silver prices.
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 21
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 345 per gram and Rs 345,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|345
|345,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|345
|345,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|345
|345,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|330
|330,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|345
|345,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|345
|345,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|345
|345,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|330
|330,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did silver prices surge on Jan 21, 2026?
What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on Jan 21, 2026?
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 330 per gram.
What factors are supporting the strong momentum in silver prices?
Expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields, and persistent geopolitical uncertainty are underpinning silver's momentum.
What is the silver price per gram in Chennai on Jan 21, 2026?
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 345 per gram.