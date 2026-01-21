Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 21) Make New Record, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

LIVE: Silver Prices Today (Jan 21) Make New Record, Check 1 Gram & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Check the latest silver price on January 21, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today Jan 21 2026: Silver prices surged sharply on Wednesday, hitting fresh record highs for the third consecutive session as strong safe-haven demand and global uncertainty lifted precious metals.

The rally marked the third straight day of gains for silver, reflecting sustained buying interest as investors shifted away from riskier assets amid escalating trade war tensions and geopolitical concerns.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President (Commodities) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said the sharp rise in silver prices was driven by heavy sell-offs in global equity markets and renewed geopolitical risks, prompting investors to increase allocations to safe-haven assets.

Analysts said expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continue to underpin the strong momentum in silver prices.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Jan 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 345 per gram and Rs 345,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 330 per gram and Rs 330,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 345 345,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Indore 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 345 345,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 345 345,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 330 330,000
Silver Rate in Salem 345 345,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 345 345,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 345 345,000
Silver Rate in Patna 330 330,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices surge on Jan 21, 2026?

Silver prices surged due to strong safe-haven demand, global uncertainty, and escalating trade war tensions. Investors shifted away from riskier assets.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi on Jan 21, 2026?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 330 per gram.

What factors are supporting the strong momentum in silver prices?

Expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, falling bond yields, and persistent geopolitical uncertainty are underpinning silver's momentum.

What is the silver price per gram in Chennai on Jan 21, 2026?

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 345 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
