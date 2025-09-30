Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessShare Markets End 8th Straight Session In Red, Sensex About 100 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,600

Share Markets End 8th Straight Session In Red, Sensex About 100 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,600

The sentiment remained volatile in the market as investors exhibited caution ahead of the RBI's policy decision. Further, consistent foreign fund outflows remained a point of concern for traders.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian stock markets marked their 8th consecutive session in red on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex closed below 80,300, clocking a hit of nearly 100 points and the NSE Nifty50 settled trading near 24,600, slipping marginally by more than 20 points.

Notably, both benchmarks opened today's session in green. The BSE Sensex rose more than 250 points ringing the opening bell near above 80,600 during early trade. The broader Nifty, started the session beyond the 24,700 mark, rising 64 points, around the same time.

On the 30-share Sensex, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, BEL, and Bajaj Finance stood among the early gainers. On the other hand, the laggards included Bharti Airtel, ITC, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, and Titan.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Bank index stood out with gains of 0.32 per cent. However, the Nifty Microcap250 index slipped 0.39 per cent. Sectorally, the PSU Bank index dominated in green and climbed 1.84 per cent. Meanwhile, the Media index crashed 1.23 per cent.

The sentiment remained volatile in the market as investors exhibited caution ahead of the RBI's policy decision. Further, consistent foreign fund outflows remained a point of concern for traders. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) dumped Indian equities worth Rs 2,831.59 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,845.87 crore, according to exchange data.

RBI MPC Drives Investor Sentiment

The central bank's, six-member Monetary Policy Committe (MPC), which is chaired by the Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is all set to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday and this outcome comes at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, especially after US tariff hike on Indian exports.

Previously, RBI had reduced the repo rate by 100 basis points (bps) in three separate cuts, starting from February in order to counter the slowing inflation, which is measured using the consumer price index (CPI).

In its August policy review, the central bank opted to maintain status quo as a way of gauging the global headwinds and their impact, including US tariffs, on India's growth as well as inflation dynamics.

What Do Analysts Say?

Analysts remain divided on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will extend its easing cycle in the upcoming October policy review. According to a report by Goldman Sachs, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to keep the repo rate steady at 5.50 per cent while maintaining a neutral stance. The investment bank expects the central bank to strike a dovish tone, stressing the importance of assessing growth conditions and allowing time for the transmission of earlier rate cuts.

Goldman Sachs’ baseline projection points to another 25-basis-point reduction in December, which would lower the repo rate to 5.25 per cent. This forecast hinges on a mix of factors, including a benign inflation outlook, expectations of a more accommodative policy path from the US Federal Reserve, and a weaker trajectory for the US dollar. The report also flagged a possible risk scenario in which the RBI could advance its next rate move. If the MPC concludes that trade-policy uncertainties are posing greater downside risks to growth, or that the inflationary impact of recent GST rate cuts is less pronounced than anticipated, the central bank could deliver a 25-basis-point cut as early as October.

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt, Demand Sonam Wangchuk’s Release
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt, Demand Sonam Wangchuk’s Release
World
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
6 Killed, Several Injured In Major Blast In Pakistan's Quetta
India
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
ABP Exclusive: 'US Told Us Not To Start War' — Chidambaram Reveals What Happened After 26/11 Mumbai Attack
World
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
PM Modi Welcomes Plan To End Gaza War, Calls It A Pathway To Sustainable Peace
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget