Markets Hopeful For Strong Session Today, Sensex Opens Above 80,900

Indian markets poised for a robust start to the trading week on Monday morning. The BSE Sensex opened the session at 80,932, soaring over 200 points, around 9:15 AM. At the same time, the NSE Nifty50 began trading above the 24,800 mark at 24,808.40, gaining 67 points.

In the pre-open market hour, the Sensex climbed more than 200 points to cross 80,900, while the Nifty jumped almost 100 points to touch 24,839, as of 9:04 AM. The GIFT Nifty climbed more than 50 points and touched 24,883, as of 8:57 AM, giving indications of a favourable session ahead for traders.

Equity markets are set for a data-heavy week as investors brace for key domestic and international macroeconomic releases, alongside foreign investor flows and global trade developments. Analysts expect cautious optimism, with focus on inflation prints in India and the US likely to dictate overall sentiment.

Indian equities ended last week on a strong footing, with the Sensex advancing 901.11 points, or 1.12 per cent, and the Nifty adding 314.15 points, or 1.28 per cent. Robust domestic macroeconomic indicators and supportive policy reforms boosted investor confidence.

Inflation Data for August

The spotlight this week will be on India’s retail inflation data for August, scheduled for release on September 12. According to market experts, consumption-linked and capital expenditure-focused sectors may remain in the limelight, with investors weighing how inflation trends could shape the Reserve Bank of India’s future policy stance.

Global Factors in Play

Globally, traders will keep a close eye on a series of US economic reports, including consumer inflation, weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment numbers. The next big event on the calendar is the US Federal Reserve policy meeting on September 16–17, which may set the tone for global markets heading into the second half of the month. Any signals on interest rate direction could influence foreign capital flows into emerging markets, including India.

Beyond the US, the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision and Japan’s second-quarter GDP figures will also carry weight for global equity sentiment. Updates on the India-US trade deal may act as an additional trigger for domestic markets, providing either comfort or caution depending on the direction of negotiations.

GST Reforms Could Boost Sentiment

Market experts believe that the recent GST rate rationalisation could serve as a positive catalyst for certain sectors, partly offsetting the negative mood surrounding fresh tariff concerns. “This policy move could support consumption-driven plays and trigger sectoral rallies in the near term,” noted Puneet Singhania, Director, Master Trust Group.

Meanwhile, crude oil price movements and the rupee-dollar trajectory are expected to be closely tracked. Any volatility in these variables may influence investor appetite for domestic equities, particularly in oil-sensitive sectors.