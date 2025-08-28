Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500

Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500

The latest US move has effectively doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50 per cent, placing India among the hardest-hit trade partners alongside Brazil and China.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Domestic equities struggled on Thursday as investors digested the impact of steep tariff hikes imposed by the US on Indian goods, sparking concerns over export competitiveness and economic fallout.

The latest US move has effectively doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50 per cent, placing India among the hardest-hit trade partners alongside Brazil and China. Analysts warn that labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and seafood could face the maximum pain.

Trading resumed after the Ganesh Chaturthi break on a cautious note. The BSE Sensex ended the session below 80,100, crashing more than 700 points, while the NSE Nifty50 settled for the day at 24,501, clocking a loss of over 200 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Titan, L&T, Maruti, Axis Bank, and Reliance settled among the gainers. Meanwhile, HCL Tech, TCS, PowerGrid, Infosys, and HUL closed the day among the laggards.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 bled 1.45 per cent. Sectorally, the Midsmall Financial Services plummeted 1.90 per cent.

Notably, the Sensex slipped more than 100 points at the open, below the 80,700 mark and the Nifty50 too fell over 50 points to 24,657 around 9:15 AM. Selling pressure intensified as the day progressed, with the Sensex plunging nearly 600 points by 9:26 AM, falling under 80,200. A weak trend in GIFT Nifty, which was down nearly 100 points ahead of the session, also hinted at a subdued start.

Foreign outflows also weighed on investor sentiments as foreign institutional investors dumped Indian equities worth Rs 6,516.49 crore on Tuesday, official depository data revealed. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and infused Rs 7,060.37 crore into the market.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, "Domestic equities ended lower as pessimism took hold following the implementation of tariffs on Indian goods, dampening investor sentiments. While the cotton import duty exemption briefly lifted hopes of policy support to counter tariff impacts, triggering a short-lived intra-day recovery, investor mood remained fragile, with largecaps declining and mid and smallcaps underperforming amid risk-off sentiment."

Textile, Seafood Exports At High Risk

Moody’s Analytics cautioned that demand for Indian goods in the US could take a hit. “The drop in sales to their largest client will hurt,” it said, warning that exporters may be forced to slash prices to retain orders, eroding profitability. Gems and jewellery exporters, who ship goods worth $28.5 billion annually with the US as their biggest buyer, face a significant setback. Shrimp exporters, too, are heavily exposed, as the US accounts for more than half of India’s seafood sales.

Pharma shipments, however, remain shielded from the fresh duties. India supplies about 6 per cent of America’s drug imports, and these remain exempt, offering a cushion amid wider trade disruptions. Meanwhile, economists say the fresh duties will stoke inflationary pressures in the US. Higher costs for electronics, automobiles, and consumer goods could keep price growth elevated above the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target well into 2026.

How Did Markets Fare On Tuesday?

The tariff concerns had already rattled markets earlier in the week. On Tuesday, the Sensex shed nearly 850 points to close at 80,786.54, while the Nifty50 dropped more than 250 points to finish just above the 24,700 mark.

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty US Tariffs Trump Tariffs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
World
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
India
Rahul Gandhi’s Rally Sparks Controversy Over Abusive Language Against PM Modi And His Mother, BJP Demands Apology
Rahul Gandhi’s Rally Sparks Controversy Over Abusive Language Against PM Modi And His Mother, BJP Demands Apology
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget