Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStock Market Holiday Calendar November 2025: Check When BSE, NSE Will Be Closed For Trading

Stock Market Holiday Calendar November 2025: Check When BSE, NSE Will Be Closed For Trading

Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain shut on Wednesday, November 5, in observance of Prakash Gurpurb, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the Indian stock market moves into the final stretch of 2025, investors are keeping an eye on the trading calendar for the remaining holidays of the year. After a festive October packed with three trading breaks, the next two months will see far fewer market closures, just one each in November and December. In addition to this, stock markets will observe typical weekend breaks.

Unlike October’s string of holidays, November brings only a single festive market closure, along with 10 weekend leaves. Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain shut on Wednesday, November 5, in observance of Prakash Gurpurb, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Following this, there will be no further festive trading breaks for the month, giving investors nearly uninterrupted trading sessions through November.

Last Trading Holiday of 2025

The final trading holiday for the calendar year will fall in December, when both exchanges will close on Thursday, December 25, for Christmas.

That means the Indian equity markets will remain open for all other weekdays in the last two months of 2025, apart from the usual Saturday-Sunday weekends.

While this lighter schedule offers traders more opportunities to participate in the markets, it also signals the approach of the year-end rally period, a time when investors often make portfolio adjustments and plan for the new financial cycle.

With just these two holidays left, investors can look forward to a largely uninterrupted close to 2025, punctuated only by two significant festive breaks.

Stock Market Holidays In November

Date

Day

Holiday

 

November

1, 

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Weekend Holiday

 

November

2, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

 

November

5,

2025

 

Wednesday

 

 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

November

8,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

November

9, 

2025

Sunday

Weekend Holiday

 

November

15,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

November

16,

 2025

 

Sunday

 

Weekend Holiday

 

November

22,

 2025

 

 

Saturday

 

 Weekend Holiday

November

23, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

  Weekend  Holiday

November

29, 

2025

 

Saturday

 

Weekend Holiday

November

30, 

2025

 

Sunday

 

 

Weekend Holiday

 

 

Also read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Holidays November Trading Holidays Stock Market November Holidays Guru Purab Trading Holiday
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
Cricket
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
World
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget