Stock Market Holiday Calendar November 2025: Check When BSE, NSE Will Be Closed For Trading

As the Indian stock market moves into the final stretch of 2025, investors are keeping an eye on the trading calendar for the remaining holidays of the year. After a festive October packed with three trading breaks, the next two months will see far fewer market closures, just one each in November and December. In addition to this, stock markets will observe typical weekend breaks.

Unlike October’s string of holidays, November brings only a single festive market closure, along with 10 weekend leaves. Both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will remain shut on Wednesday, November 5, in observance of Prakash Gurpurb, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Following this, there will be no further festive trading breaks for the month, giving investors nearly uninterrupted trading sessions through November.

Last Trading Holiday of 2025

The final trading holiday for the calendar year will fall in December, when both exchanges will close on Thursday, December 25, for Christmas.

That means the Indian equity markets will remain open for all other weekdays in the last two months of 2025, apart from the usual Saturday-Sunday weekends.

While this lighter schedule offers traders more opportunities to participate in the markets, it also signals the approach of the year-end rally period, a time when investors often make portfolio adjustments and plan for the new financial cycle.

With just these two holidays left, investors can look forward to a largely uninterrupted close to 2025, punctuated only by two significant festive breaks.

