Commercial LPG Rates Cut By Rs 5 Per Cylinder, Jet Fuel Prices Up Nearly 1%

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were raised by about 1 per cent on Saturday, while commercial LPG cylinder rates saw a marginal reduction of ₹5, as part of the latest monthly revision aligned with global market trends.

According to state-owned oil marketing companies, the price of jet fuel in the national capital, home to one of India’s busiest airports, has been increased by ₹777 per kilolitre, or 0.8 per cent, bringing it to ₹94,543.02 per kl.

This marks the second consecutive monthly hike in ATF prices. On October 1, rates had risen by ₹3,052.5 per kl, or 3.3 per cent. Before that, on September 1, ATF prices had been reduced by ₹1,308.41 per kl, or around 1.4 per cent.