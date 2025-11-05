Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: BSE, NSE Open For Trading Today? Check Stock Market Holiday Calendar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Both the Indian benchmark indices - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed for trading today, Wednesday, November 5, in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, according to the official holiday calendar issued by the BSE.

Trading across all market segments -equities, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, currency derivatives, and electronic gold receipts - will remain suspended for the entire day.

MCX To Resume Trading in Evening Session

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is also closed for the morning session but will reopen at 5 PM for the evening session, allowing commodity trading to resume later in the day.

This is the only trading holiday in November and the second-to-last market holiday of 2025. Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, is a gazetted national holiday marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism.

According to the 2025 stock market holiday calendar released earlier this year, there are 14 trading holidays in total. After today, the only remaining holiday for the year will fall on December 25 (Christmas Day).

Apart from these scheduled holidays, markets remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays. The 2026 trading holiday calendar is expected to be announced by the exchanges by the end of December.

Market Recap: Indices End Lower Ahead of Holiday

On Tuesday, November 4, the Indian stock market closed sharply lower, as investors booked profits amid weak global cues.

The Sensex fell 519 points, or 0.62 per cent, to end at 83,459.15, while the Nifty 50 declined 166 points, or 0.64 per cent, to settle at 25,597.65.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also closed in negative territory, slipping 0.26 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively.

Except for Nifty Consumer Durables, which gained 0.39 per cent, all major sectoral indices finished in the red. Nifty Metal and Nifty IT dropped over 1 per cent each, while the Auto index fell nearly 1 per cent. Nifty Bank and Financial Services also edged lower by up to 0.5 per cent.