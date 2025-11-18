Stock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Tests 84,800, Nifty Opens Above 24,900

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessStock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Tests 84,800, Nifty Opens Above 24,900

Notably, in the pre-open session the Sensex started trading at 85,042.37 or over 90 points higher around 9:07 AM, and the Nifty traded around 26,021 or more than 8 points higher.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
The Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday as the Sensex started trade at 84,767.78 or more than 183 points lower and the Nifty opened at 25,943.60 or nearly 70 points lower.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex the top gainers were stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank and Adani Ports and the laggards included stocks like Reliance, HDFC Bank, Ultra Cement, NTPC and ICICI Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 0.57 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.27 per cent while the Nifty Metal index tanked 0.84 per cent.

The Gift Nifty also traded over 29 points lower at 25.986.50 around 8:43 AM.

Previously on Monday, the Sensex climbed 388 points and Nifty closed above the 26,000 mark following an across-the-board rally and strong quarterly performance by corporates. 

 

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Stock Market Nifty Opening Bell GIFT Nifty
