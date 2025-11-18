Stock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Tests 84,800, Nifty Opens Above 24,900

The Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday as the Sensex started trade at 84,767.78 or more than 183 points lower and the Nifty opened at 25,943.60 or nearly 70 points lower.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex the top gainers were stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Axis Bank and Adani Ports and the laggards included stocks like Reliance, HDFC Bank, Ultra Cement, NTPC and ICICI Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 250 declined 0.57 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.27 per cent while the Nifty Metal index tanked 0.84 per cent.

Notably, in the pre-open session the Sensex started trading at 85,042.37 or over 90 points higher around 9:07 AM, and the Nifty traded around 26,021 or more than 8 points higher.

The Gift Nifty also traded over 29 points lower at 25.986.50 around 8:43 AM.

Previously on Monday, the Sensex climbed 388 points and Nifty closed above the 26,000 mark following an across-the-board rally and strong quarterly performance by corporates.