Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMumbai: EOW Books Board Members In Alleged Rs 264-Crore Medikabazaar Fraud Case

Mumbai: EOW Books Board Members In Alleged Rs 264-Crore Medikabazaar Fraud Case

According to the complaint, the alleged offences occurred between 2024 and 2025, shortly after both founders were abruptly stripped of their managerial roles.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has begun an investigation into an alleged Rs 264-crore corporate fraud linked to Boston Ivy Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the B2B medical-supplies platform Medikabazaar. The probe stems from a complaint filed by co-founder and former CEO Vivek Tiwari, who has accused the company’s current management and foreign investor partners of large-scale financial misconduct and attempting to forcibly remove him from control of the firm.

The FIR, initially registered at the MIDC Police Station and later transferred to the Corporate Fraud Cell, names several board members and investor representatives: Pinak Ashok Shrikhande, Nitish Prasad Bandi, Jens van Nieuwenborgh, Ravishankar Gopalakrishnan, Charles Antoine Emmanuel T Janssen, Dinesh Lodha and Raman Chawla.

According to the complaint, the alleged offences occurred between 2024 and 2025, shortly after both founders, Mr Tiwari and Ketan Malkan, were abruptly stripped of their managerial roles. The FIR describes this as an “illegal ouster” that also affected their shareholder rights.

The FIR states that the current board received a series of anonymous emails accusing senior executives, Raman Chawla (CFO), Jitesh Mathur (CRO) and Vudyagiri Prabhakaran Thirumalai (EVP-Sales), of submitting fabricated invoices and diverting company funds to entities linked to them or their relatives. A report by Grant Thornton, along with a WhatsApp voice note allegedly sent by investor Charles Antoine Janssen warning Mr Tiwari to surrender his stake or face criminal cases, is also referenced.

Key Allegations In The FIR

• Creation of an ESOP trust in January 2025 without proper approvals, followed by a Rs 15-crore loan from the company to the trust to buy shares at heavily undervalued rates, allegedly diluting each founder’s stake by around 13%.
• Diversion of more than Rs 264 crore to shell companies or non-existent entities.
• High-value transactions conducted without board approval or independent valuation, causing an estimated Rs 68-crore loss to the founders and shareholders.
• A “structured mechanism” of fund siphoning allegedly executed by CFO Raman Chawla and COO/Director Ravishankar Gopalakrishnan, purportedly acting on instructions from investor partners Creaegis, HealthQuad and Ackermans & van Haaren.

The EOW has booked the accused under Sections 316(5), 344, 351, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, covering cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

Bail Hearing Update

At the latest hearing, accused board members Ravishankar Gopalakrishnan and Pinak Ashok Shrikhande sought anticipatory bail. The court has asked the state to file its response. No interim protection has been granted, and the matter has been posted for the next hearing.
This case is emerging as one of the biggest corporate fraud investigations in India’s health-tech startup ecosystem, highlighting rising concerns over investor-driven financial irregularities in high-growth companies.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
EOW Mumbai Police Corporate Fraud Medikabazaar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Macaulay Imposed Slave Mindset On India’: PM Modi Lays Out 10-Year Roadmap
'Macaulay Imposed Slave Mindset On India’: PM Modi Lays Out 10-Year Roadmap
News
'No One Is Above The Law': Muhammad Yunus Hails Hasina's Death Sentence
'No One Is Above The Law': Muhammad Yunus Hails Hasina's Death Sentence
States
Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud
Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud
News
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar
Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget