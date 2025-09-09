Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Markets Close Higher After Gold Prices Hit Record High, Sensex Ends Over 81K

Markets Close Higher After Gold Prices Hit Record High, Sensex Ends Over 81K

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December delivery gained Rs 458, or 0.41 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,10,047 per 10 grams.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
The stock markets witnessed a robust session today with benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, closing the day in green. The BSE Sensex settled a little over 81,100, climbing more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 ended over 100 points higher and inched closer to 24,900 at 24,877.

On the 30-share Sensex, Infosys, Adani Ports, Tech M, HCL Tech, and TCS settled among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Trent, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, and Tata Motors.

In the broader markets, the Nifty100 index ended 0.34 per cent higher. Sectorally, the IT index stood out after it jumped 2.76 per cent, followed by the Midsmall IT & Telecom index which rose 1.77 per cent. On the other hand, the Realty and Oil & Gas indices slipped 0.30 per cent each.

Gold and Silver Extend Record-Breaking Rally

Parallel to equity market optimism, precious metals surged to fresh records in both domestic and international markets. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December delivery gained Rs 458, or 0.41 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,10,047 per 10 grams. According to India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 10,804 per gram on Tuesday.

Silver also scaled a 14-year peak globally, tracking increased industrial demand from electric vehicles and solar energy. The rally followed disappointing US labour market data, with non-farm payrolls in August rising by just 22,000 against expectations of 75,000, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.3 per cent. The weak data fuelled speculation of aggressive Fed easing, with market forecasts now indicating a 91 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the 17th September meeting.

How Did Markets Fare This Morning?

Notably, Indian equities opened Tuesday’s session on a strong footing, taking cues from gains in global markets and renewed optimism over a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut later this month. A rebound in IT counters also provided early support to the indices.

The Sensex climbed 366.87 points to 81,154.17 in opening trade, while the Nifty gained 101.35 points to 24,874.50. Analysts expect the market to hold a positive bias despite near-term volatility. “Nifty is expected to trade with a positive bias despite volatility, supported by hopes of a quarter-point Fed rate cut on 17th September and the possibility of further cuts in the year’s remaining meetings, keeping bears at bay,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,170.35 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,014.30 crore, exchange data showed. On Monday, the Sensex had inched up 76.54 points to 80,787.30, while the Nifty ended 32.15 points higher at 24,773.15.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Gold Prices Nifty
