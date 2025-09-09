8th Pay Commission Update: Centre Promises Early Panel Appointment For Government Employees

Central government employees and pensioners received a fresh update on the much-anticipated 8th Pay Commission, with the Union government assuring that consultations with state governments are ongoing and an announcement on the panel’s constitution is expected soon.

A delegation from the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), met Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on August 4, reported The Financial Express.

The discussion focused on various long-standing issues, including delays in the 8th Pay Commission, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and release of pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears frozen during the COVID-19 period.

The minister assured the delegation that the 8th Pay Commission would be constituted shortly and immediately organised a follow-up meeting with the Pension Secretary to address the OPS restoration.

Key Issues Discussed

GENC emphasised the urgency of appointing the 8th CPC. Singh responded that the government is actively consulting state authorities, and the announcement of the panel is imminent.

The delegation opposed the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), advocating a return to OPS. The minister directed his secretariat to arrange a meeting with the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, which took place on August 5.

GENC requested an increase in the compassionate appointment quota and a one-time relaxation for pending cases. Singh stated that the current 5 per cent ceiling is based on legal rulings and would remain unchanged. Cadre review matters will be referred to the 8th CPC once constituted.

Several other issues were discussed, including:

Reduction in residency period for promotions

Cashless treatment facilities in CGHS and CS(MA) hospitals

Regular Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) meetings

Pay fixation and leave encashment for re-employed ex-servicemen (PBOR)

Model recruitment rules for common cadres

Conversion of Half Pay Leave (HPL) into commuted leave without medical certificates

Singh noted that some demands, like DA arrears, were withdrawn, while others would be examined promptly or addressed through the 8th CPC.

The memorandum submitted by GENC summarised the major long-pending concerns of central employees. The minister expressed appreciation for the constructive engagement and assured that legitimate issues would be addressed, reinforcing the government’s commitment to employee welfare ahead of the 8th Pay Commission’s formal announcement.