Stock Markets End In Red, Sensex Tests 84,750, Nifty Nearly Flat

The benchmark indices opened marginally higher in the morning with the Sensex opening trade over 84,800, rising 33 points and the Nifty ringing the bell at over 25,900, climbing more than 20 points.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian markets witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday as the Sensex closed nearly 69 points lower at 84,710.08 and the Nifty ended lower by over 3 points, at 25,962.95.

The top gainers on the 30-share BSE Sensex had stocks like Tata Steel, L&T, State Bank of India, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel. Meanwhile, the laggards were stocks such as Titan, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Adani Ports, Infosys and Bharat Electronics.

In the broader markets, the Nifty 100 fell by 0.18 per cent while the Nifty Microcap 250 gained by 0.23 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall IT index tumbled 0.91 per cent and the Nifty Metal index jumped 1.23 per cent.

US-China Trade Tensions

Indian markets witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday afternoon as the Sensex ended nearly 300 points below at over 84,400 and the Nifty closed over 60 points lower at more than 25,900.

The broader sentiment for domestic equities remains cautiously optimistic, supported by stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings and steady domestic institutional inflows that continue to underpin market momentum.

Earlier, markets had witnessed a broad-based recovery, buoyed by progress in US–China trade negotiations and softer-than-expected US CPI data, which renewed hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut this week and lifted investor confidence.

However, lingering uncertainty surrounding the India–US trade deal has capped gains, leading to intermittent profit-booking at higher levels as investors balance short-term risks against resilient underlying fundamentals.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Closing Bell Nifty
