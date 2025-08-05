SpiceJet Gets Clean Chit In DGCA Safety Audit With Zero Level 1 Safety Findings

SpiceJet has passed with flying colours in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) latest safety audit. The regulator’s comprehensive review, conducted across all scheduled airlines over the past year, found zero Level 1 safety issues — the most critical category of concern — in SpiceJet's operations.

SpiceJet has hailed the audit outcome as a validation of its commitment to safety. In a statement, the airline said the findings are “a strong endorsement of the airline’s robust safety culture, strict adherence to regulatory requirements, and alignment with global best practices in aviation safety.”

With no serious concerns flagged in the audit, SpiceJet’s operational protocols and processes appear to be in full compliance with regulatory norms, further cementing its reputation as one of India’s more safety-focused carriers.

Also Read: RBI’s August MPC Decision Tomorrow: How To Watch It Live And What’s At Stake

IOSA Certification Valid Through 2027

Earlier this year, the airline marked another key milestone by renewing its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, which is valid until March 2027. The IOSA, conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is a widely accepted evaluation of an airline’s operational management and control systems in recent times.

“This achievement further reaffirms SpiceJet's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety and operational standards,” the airline said, highlighting that the IOSA audit is globally regarded as one of the toughest in the aviation industry.

Strong Focus On Operational Excellence

SpiceJet reaffirmed that safety continues to remain a cornerstone of its service philosophy. “SpiceJet is deeply committed to upholding the highest safety standards in every aspect of its operations, and the DGCA’s findings reaffirm our focus on operational excellence, compliance, and global best practices,” the airline said in the official statement.

Also Read: India’s Services PMI Rises To 60.5 In July, But Hiring Slows To 15-Month Low: HSBC