Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points

Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points

The sentiment remained subdued today as indices bore the brunt of the sharp hike in the H1-B visa fees announced by US President Donald Trump over the weekend.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)

Indian markets witnessed a muted end to the trading session on Monday. The BSE Sensex settled the day at 82,160, crashing close to 500 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed just above 25,200, taking a hit of more than 100 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, HUL, and UltraTech Cement settled among the gainers. On the other hand, the laggards were dominated by IT players with Tech M bleeding over 3 per cent. Other stocks in red included TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, and Trent.

The sentiment remained subdued today as indices bore the brunt of the sharp hike in the H1-B visa fees announced by US President Donald Trump over the weekend. While the US government clarified that the new $100,000 application fees will only be valid for new applicants and won't impact current visa holders, markets didn't take too well to this development. IT stocks continued to bleed throughout the session.

During opening bell, the Sensex traded lower and dropped 475.16 points to 82,151.07, while the NSE Nifty fell 88.95 points to 25,238.10. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday, picking up shares worth Rs 390.74 crore, according to exchange data.

In the previous session, the Sensex shed 387.73 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 82,626.23, while the Nifty dropped 96.55 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 25,327.05.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market IT Stocks US Visa Nifty Share Market Today H1b Visa Fees
