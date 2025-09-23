Dalal Street Opens Higher Amid Volatility, Sensex Crosses 82,200, Nifty Up 26 Points

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessDalal Street Opens Higher Amid Volatility, Sensex Crosses 82,200, Nifty Up 26 Points

In the pre-open session, the Sensex fell over 10 points to breach 82,150, around 9:05 AM. On the other hand, the Nifty jumped 22 points to cross 25,200.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Indian markets geared up for a volatile session on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex opened the day above 82,200, climbing almost 75 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began trading at 25,209, rising 26 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Maruti, M&M, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Finance emerged among the gainers. On the other hand, the laggards were dominated by UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, and Titan.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap50 led after it rose 0.20 per cent. Sectorally, the Auto index stood out as it jumped 1.61 per cent, while the PSU Bank index bled 0.54 per cent.

Notably, the GIFT Nifty gave indications of a weak day ahead for markets after it slipped 0.17 per cent to touch 25,270, around 7 AM. In the pre-open session, the Sensex fell over 10 points to breach 82,150, around 9:05 AM. On the other hand, the Nifty jumped 22 points to cross 25,200.

In the previous trading session on Monday, both indices slipped for the second straight session, weighed down by heavy selling in IT counters after US President Donald Trump announced a steep hike in H-1B visa fees.

The Sensex crashed 466.26 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 82,159.97 after touching an intraday low of 81,997.29, down 628.94 points. The Nifty tumbled 124.70 points, or 0.49 per cent, to finish at 25,202.35.

Trump, on Friday, signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas used by foreign workers, including Indians. The White House clarified the levy would apply only to new applicants. The development triggered a sharp sell-off in IT stocks.

 

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty Share Market Today
