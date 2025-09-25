Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies extensively on imports to satisfy its domestic appetite for the yellow metal, with recycled gold contributing only a limited share to overall supply. Because bullion is globally traded in US dollars, shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence how much Indian buyers ultimately pay.

Within the country, the retail cost of gold is shaped not just by international benchmarks but also by a range of taxes layered onto the base price. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges together add significantly to the final price tag for consumers. Globally, meanwhile, gold values continue to be driven by bond yield movements, monetary policy decisions of central banks, and the metal’s enduring reputation as a safe-haven investment in periods of economic volatility or geopolitical tension.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,505 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,459 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,510 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,466 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,490 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,444 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,490 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,444 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,490 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,444 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,490 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,444 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,449 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,490 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,444 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,449 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,505 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,459 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).