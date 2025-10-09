Dalal Street Rallies Ahead, Sensex About 400 Points Up, Nifty Ends Near 25,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The domestic markets settled Thursday's trading with strong gains. The BSE Sensex ended trading near 82,200, soaring close to 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the closing bell a little over 25,150, jumping more than 100 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, BEL, and Sun Pharma stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Axis Bank, Titan, HDFC Bank, Maruti, and Bharti Airtel.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap50 climbed more than 1 per cent. Sectorally, the Metal index surged 2.17 per cent, followed by the Midsmall Financial Services which gained 1.29 per cent.

Notably, both benchmarks opened today morning on a steady note, climbing slowly as morning trading progressed. At 9:17 AM, the Nifty was at 25,076.70, up 30.55 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Sensex gained 13.07 points, or 0.02 per cent, to trade at 81,786.73.

Market analysts said positive cues from overseas helped sustain domestic sentiment, even as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach amid lingering global uncertainties. Experts added that early momentum was supported by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and mixed signals from global markets.

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga commented, “Israel Hamas peace deal phase 1 is done as per President Trump and the Qatar government. The Middle East risk premia is falling this morning in Asia. Japan is in a celebratory mode, with the Nikkei hitting yet another all-time high as the PM in waiting talks of a 10 per cent flat income tax to replace the up to 45 per cent slab-wise present structure.”

FPIs Extend Inflows; RBI Supports Rupee

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained net buyers for the second consecutive session, extending their recent positive trend. Meanwhile, reports indicated that the Reserve Bank of India has built a $15 billion position in the offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) market to support the domestic currency.

Analysts said that while capital inflows have offered near-term support, global developments, particularly in the Middle East and the United States, remain key factors for market direction.

IPO Market Sees Strong Participation

Investor appetite in the primary market also remained firm. Tata Capital’s public issue was subscribed 1.95 times by the end of the third day, led by robust demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid 3.42 times their allotted quota. Non-institutional investors subscribed 1.98 times, while retail participation stood at 1.1 times.

Global Factors to Shape Sentiment

Traders said broader market sentiment will hinge on developments around the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the ongoing US government shutdown, which has entered its ninth day. The political deadlock continues to dampen risk appetite globally, even as Wall Street posted overnight gains.

Experts believe the combination of resilient domestic flows, easing geopolitical stress, and positive global cues could help Indian equities sustain their momentum, though short-term volatility cannot be ruled out.