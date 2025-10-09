Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Why Ratan Tata Felt Confused And Humiliated At Harvard Business School

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
India today remembers industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan N Tata, on his death anniversary. The titan's life reveals a man who remained humble despite extraordinary success.

Born on December 28, 1937, to Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat, and raised by his grandmother Lady Navajbai Tata, Ratan Tata grew up in a family known for integrity, public service, and compassion. His journey from an architecture student to the leader of India’s largest conglomerate, the Tata Group, was marked by resilience, introspection, and constant learning.

‘Confused And Humiliated’ At Harvard

Few would imagine that a man who shaped India’s modern industrial landscape once struggled with self-doubt. In 2013, Ratan Tata revealed that during his time at the prestigious Harvard Business School (HBS), he felt “confused” and even “humiliated” by the brilliance of his classmates.

“It was the only time in my life where I sat and crossed out day by day how many days were left before I could return to the normal world,” he recalled during the dedication of Tata Hall at Harvard in Boston.

Having enrolled in the Advanced Management Programme in 1975, Tata admitted that his first few weeks at Harvard were daunting. Surrounded by accomplished peers, he felt overwhelmed by their achievements. Yet, what began as discomfort soon turned into transformation. “The confusion sort of disappeared, and I understood the magnitude of what I had learned in a manner that I believe is not possible anywhere else,” he reflected.

‘The Most Important 13 Weeks Of My Life’

Describing his Harvard experience as life-changing, Tata had said, “As I look back, those 13 weeks were probably the most important 13 weeks of my life. They transformed me and my perspective.” His time at Harvard left an indelible impression, shaping the visionary and empathetic leader he became.

Years later, his deep bond with the institution materialised through the construction of Tata Hall, a seven-storey glass-and-limestone building for executive education. The project, funded by a $50 million donation from Tata companies and trusts, was designed to embody openness and warmth, values that defined the man himself. “Can the building touch the ground lightly?” he had asked the architect, a question symbolic of his humility despite his towering stature.

A Visionary Remembered

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, aged 86, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. As the nation commemorates his first death anniversary, tributes continue to pour in from across the world. The Tata Group’s message on X summed it up perfectly: “A life that shaped generations. Today, we remember our Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata with deep respect.”

For a man who once felt out of place at Harvard, Ratan Tata went on to redefine leadership, not through power or profit, but through empathy, purpose, and humility.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Ratan Tata Harvard Business School Ratan Tata Death Anniversary
