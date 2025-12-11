Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessServing the Nation with Dedication! Patanjali’s ‘Transparent Mission’ Is Not Just Business — Know What It Really Means

Patanjali’s ‘Transparent Mission’ emphasizes ethics, nationalism, and transparency in business, focusing on Swadeshi products, farmer support, Ayurveda research, and nation-building.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patanjali Ayurveda:

Patanjali Ayurveda claims that the company has created a distinct identity in the Indian market. While most companies focus on profits and market share, Patanjali presents itself as a “mission.” The company says its primary goal is not just doing business, but serving the nation with complete transparency and dedication.

Ethics and Nationalism Must Exist in Business — Ramdev

Patanjali said, “The company’s founders, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, believe that ethics and nationalism are essential in business. Under the ‘Transparent Mission,’ the company ensures that consumers clearly know what they are using. From product quality to pricing decisions, Patanjali has challenged the monopoly of multinational companies (MNCs) and provided affordable alternatives to common Indians.”

‘Swadeshi’ at the Core of Patanjali’s Work Style

Patanjali says, “When goods made in India are used more, it directly benefits the Indian economy. The company emphasizes procuring raw materials directly from Indian farmers, which strengthens the rural economy. Additionally, Patanjali claims that a major portion of the profits is used not for building personal wealth but for charity, education, cow protection, and promoting yoga.”

The Ultimate Goal: A Prosperous and Healthy India

Patanjali said, “The company has invested heavily in research in Haridwar to validate Ayurveda on modern scientific standards. Despite critics, Patanjali stands firm in its belief that its ultimate goal is ‘a prosperous and healthy India.’ In short, Patanjali’s model is a case study for the corporate world, showing how spiritual values and nationalism can coexist while building a successful brand.”

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna
