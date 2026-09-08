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English NewsBusinessSBI ATM Rules Change From October 1: Free Other-Bank Transactions Cut To 5; Check Charges

SBI ATM Rules Change From October 1: Free Other-Bank Transactions Cut To 5; Check Charges

SBI will reduce the free other-bank ATM transaction limit for salary package account holders from 10 to five per month from October 1, 2026.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SBI reduces free other-bank ATM transactions to five.
  • Withdrawals after five cost ₹23+GST, non-financial ₹11+GST.
  • SBI ATM benefits, non-salary accounts remain unchanged.

SBI salary package account holders will need to keep a closer watch on their use of other banks' ATMs from October 1, 2026. State Bank of India (SBI) is reducing the number of free monthly transactions available at other banks' ATMs from 10 to five.

The revised rule covers both financial and non-financial transactions made using SBI debit cards. It will apply to all SBI salary package account variants across all centres.

For customers who regularly use non-SBI ATMs, the change means transactions beyond the new monthly free limit will attract charges.

Cash Withdrawals Beyond Free Limit To Cost Rs 23 Plus GST

Once the five free transactions at other banks' ATMs have been used, SBI will levy charges on subsequent transactions.

A cash withdrawal will cost Rs 23 plus GST per transaction, while a non-financial transaction will attract a charge of Rs 11 plus GST.

Other-bank ATM transaction Free limit Charge after free limit
Cash withdrawal 5 per month Rs 23 + GST
Non-financial transaction 5 per month Rs 11 + GST

The revised limit also covers transactions at Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) operated by other banks or financial institutions.

SBI will no longer have separate metro and non-metro limits for these five free transactions.

Also Read : US-Iran Tensions Cut Gulf Oil Flows In Half, So Why Is Brent Crude Below $100?

The Five-Transaction Limit Is Only For Other Banks' ATMs

The change does not reduce the applicable free transaction benefits at SBI ATMs for salary package account holders.

Customers with these accounts will continue to receive 10 free transactions per month at SBI ATMs, including financial and non-financial transactions.

Some salary-linked accounts also carry benefits allowing unlimited free transactions at SBI ATMs. These include Shaurya Family Pension Accounts and SBI RISHTEY Family Savings Accounts, subject to the applicable account benefits.

In other words, the key change from October 1 concerns where the transaction is made: other-bank ATMs will have the reduced five-transaction limit, while SBI ATM benefits remain unchanged under the applicable rules.

What Counts As A Non-Financial Transaction?

The revised charges distinguish between financial and non-financial ATM activity.

Financial transactions include cash withdrawals. Non-financial transactions are covered separately and will attract Rs 11 plus GST once the applicable free limit has been exhausted.

Both categories count towards the five free monthly transactions available at other banks' ATMs for SBI salary package account holders.

Rules For SBI Customers Without Salary Package Accounts

The October 1 revision does not alter the existing rule for customers who do not have an SBI salary package account.

They will continue to have five free transactions at all centres under the existing applicable rules.

After the free limit is exhausted, the charges remain Rs 23 plus GST for cash withdrawals and Rs 11 plus GST for non-financial transactions.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: What A Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean For Employees

SBI ATM Rules From October 1: What Changes For You?

The main change is the reduction in the free other-bank ATM transaction allowance for SBI salary package account holders.

From October 1:

Other-bank ATMs: Five free transactions a month, down from 10
Cash withdrawal after the limit: Rs 23 + GST
Non-financial transaction after the limit: Rs 11 + GST
SBI ATMs: 10 free transactions a month for salary package accounts, subject to applicable benefits
Non-salary SBI accounts: Existing five-free-transaction rule continues

For salary account holders who frequently rely on ATMs operated by other banks, the revised limit makes it important to track monthly ATM usage from October onwards.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary change for SBI salary package account holders regarding ATM transactions?

From October 1, 2026, SBI salary package account holders will have their free monthly transactions at other banks' ATMs reduced from 10 to five. This applies to both financial and non-financial transactions.

What charges will apply if I exceed the five free transactions at other banks' ATMs?

After the five free transactions are used, a cash withdrawal will cost Rs 23 plus GST. A non-financial transaction will incur a charge of Rs 11 plus GST.

Do these new rules affect transactions made at SBI's own ATMs?

No, these changes only apply to ATMs of other banks. Salary package account holders will continue to receive 10 free transactions per month at SBI ATMs, with some accounts offering unlimited benefits.

Are SBI customers who do not have a salary package account affected by these revisions?

No, the October 1 revisions do not alter the existing rules for customers without an SBI salary package account. They will continue to have five free transactions at all centres as per current regulations.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
ATM SBI SBI Rule Change Sbi Atm Rules Change Atm Rules Salary Account Holders
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