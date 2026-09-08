Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SBI reduces free other-bank ATM transactions to five.

Withdrawals after five cost ₹23+GST, non-financial ₹11+GST.

SBI ATM benefits, non-salary accounts remain unchanged.

SBI salary package account holders will need to keep a closer watch on their use of other banks' ATMs from October 1, 2026. State Bank of India (SBI) is reducing the number of free monthly transactions available at other banks' ATMs from 10 to five.

The revised rule covers both financial and non-financial transactions made using SBI debit cards. It will apply to all SBI salary package account variants across all centres.

For customers who regularly use non-SBI ATMs, the change means transactions beyond the new monthly free limit will attract charges.

Cash Withdrawals Beyond Free Limit To Cost Rs 23 Plus GST

Once the five free transactions at other banks' ATMs have been used, SBI will levy charges on subsequent transactions.

A cash withdrawal will cost Rs 23 plus GST per transaction, while a non-financial transaction will attract a charge of Rs 11 plus GST.

Other-bank ATM transaction Free limit Charge after free limit Cash withdrawal 5 per month Rs 23 + GST Non-financial transaction 5 per month Rs 11 + GST

The revised limit also covers transactions at Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) operated by other banks or financial institutions.

SBI will no longer have separate metro and non-metro limits for these five free transactions.

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The Five-Transaction Limit Is Only For Other Banks' ATMs

The change does not reduce the applicable free transaction benefits at SBI ATMs for salary package account holders.

Customers with these accounts will continue to receive 10 free transactions per month at SBI ATMs, including financial and non-financial transactions.

Some salary-linked accounts also carry benefits allowing unlimited free transactions at SBI ATMs. These include Shaurya Family Pension Accounts and SBI RISHTEY Family Savings Accounts, subject to the applicable account benefits.

In other words, the key change from October 1 concerns where the transaction is made: other-bank ATMs will have the reduced five-transaction limit, while SBI ATM benefits remain unchanged under the applicable rules.

What Counts As A Non-Financial Transaction?

The revised charges distinguish between financial and non-financial ATM activity.

Financial transactions include cash withdrawals. Non-financial transactions are covered separately and will attract Rs 11 plus GST once the applicable free limit has been exhausted.

Both categories count towards the five free monthly transactions available at other banks' ATMs for SBI salary package account holders.

Rules For SBI Customers Without Salary Package Accounts

The October 1 revision does not alter the existing rule for customers who do not have an SBI salary package account.

They will continue to have five free transactions at all centres under the existing applicable rules.

After the free limit is exhausted, the charges remain Rs 23 plus GST for cash withdrawals and Rs 11 plus GST for non-financial transactions.

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SBI ATM Rules From October 1: What Changes For You?

The main change is the reduction in the free other-bank ATM transaction allowance for SBI salary package account holders.

From October 1:

Other-bank ATMs: Five free transactions a month, down from 10

Cash withdrawal after the limit: Rs 23 + GST

Non-financial transaction after the limit: Rs 11 + GST

SBI ATMs: 10 free transactions a month for salary package accounts, subject to applicable benefits

Non-salary SBI accounts: Existing five-free-transaction rule continues

For salary account holders who frequently rely on ATMs operated by other banks, the revised limit makes it important to track monthly ATM usage from October onwards.