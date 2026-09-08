8th Pay Commission: What A Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean For Employees

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fitment factor calculates new basic pay in revised structure.

7th Pay Commission applied 2.57 factor, raising minimum pay.

Factor impacts basic pay, influencing allowances and total take-home.

If you're a central government employee, or you have family who is one, you've likely come across the term "fitment factor" in news around the 8th Pay Commission. It's simply the number used to work out an employee's new basic pay when a Pay Commission brings in a new pay structure. The existing basic pay is multiplied by this number, and the result decides where the employee lands on the new salary chart.

The 7th Pay Commission is a good example of how this plays out. It used a fitment factor of 2.57 for all employees when it came into effect on January 1, 2016. The number itself isn't fixed across Pay Commissions either, the 6th Pay Commission before it had used a lower factor of 1.86.

How the 7th Pay Commission changed salaries

For employees at the lowest pay level, the minimum basic pay went from Rs 7,000/month under the 6th Pay Commission to Rs 18,000/month under the 7th. This came from multiplying the old basic pay by 2.57, the fitment factor used at the time. Take an employee whose basic pay under the 6th Pay Commission was Rs 18,100, multiplying that by 2.57 gives Rs 46,517, and since that exact figure doesn't fall on a specific step in the new pay chart, it gets matched to the nearest one, Rs 46,200. So the fitment factor isn't the final salary figure itself but the tool used to arrive at it.

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A 2.57 factor doesn't mean a 2.57 times salary hike

The fitment factor decides the new basic pay, not the total change in an employee's take-home salary. Under the 7th Pay Commission, pay, allowances and pensions all changed together, and allowances and pensions actually rose by more than basic pay did.

This has a knock-on effect on parts of the salary linked to basic pay too. House Rent Allowance is a good example. The fitment factor doesn't apply to HRA directly, it revises the basic pay first, and HRA is then worked out as a percentage of that new basic pay.

Where things stand with the 8th Pay Commission

There's no confirmed fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission yet. The Union Cabinet approved its terms of reference in October 2025, and the Commission has 18 months from then to submit its recommendations. The changes will apply to around 55 lakh serving employees and 69 lakh pensioners once implemented. The fitment factor itself will only be known once the Commission submits its recommendations and the government takes a decision on them.

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What employees should keep an eye on

The fitment factor is simply the number used to revise basic pay, and a change in that number has a ripple effect on allowances like HRA too. Rather than trying to guess the eventual figure, it's worth tracking when the Commission submits its report and what the government finally approves of it. That's what will actually decide any change in take-home pay.

(The author is Senior Manager, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)