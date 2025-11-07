Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Salary To SIPs: What You’ll Lose If Aadhaar Isn’t Linked With PAN

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TaxBuddy warned, “Your PAN card will be deactivated from Jan 1 2026. No ITR filing. No refunds. Even your salary credit or SIP could fail.”

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If you haven’t yet linked your PAN with Aadhaar, the clock is ticking. Taxpayers have until December 31, 2025, to complete the process or risk losing access to key financial and tax-related services. According to tax-filing platform TaxBuddy, failure to comply will render the PAN card inoperative from January 1, 2026, directly affecting salary credits, SIPs, and tax refunds.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TaxBuddy warned, “Your PAN card will be deactivated from Jan 1 2026. No ITR filing. No refunds. Even your salary credit or SIP could fail.”

Why Linking PAN with Aadhaar Is Mandatory

The government has made PAN-Aadhaar linking compulsory to ensure transparency and accountability in the tax system. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) mandates that anyone who was issued a PAN before July 1, 2017, must link it with their Aadhaar.

Similarly, individuals receiving their PAN by October 1, 2025, are also required to complete the linkage by December 31, 2025. Those applying for a new PAN after July 1, 2025, will have the linking done automatically during the application process.

Niranjan Govindekar, Partner – Direct Tax at BDO India, explained: “This new deadline applies only to specific cases, i.e., those individuals who would have obtained PAN basis Enrolment ID of Aadhaar applications. Other taxpayers who have been allotted a PAN as of July 1, 2017, have already faced deactivation for non-linkage on July 1, 2023.”

Section 139AA(2) of the Income Tax Act requires that every person with a PAN as of July 1, 2017, and eligible for an Aadhaar number, must link the two on or before March 31, 2022. Failure to do so attracts a penalty under Section 234H, which imposes a fee of Rs 1,000 for belated linking.

Consequences of Missing the December 31, 2025 Deadline

If PAN and Aadhaar are not linked by the deadline, the PAN card will become inoperative from January 1, 2026. This could have several repercussions, as outlined by TaxBuddy:

  • Inability to file Income Tax Returns (ITR)
  • Suspension of processing and refunds for previously filed returns
  • TDS/TCS information will not appear in Form 26AS
  • Higher TDS/TCS rates may apply
  • Bank transactions, SIPs, and investments may face disruptions
  • Stock market, mutual fund, and KYC updates will be restricted
  • Once the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is completed, the PAN card will be reactivated within 30 days, restoring normal financial operations.

Will Your Money or Investments Be Lost?

No, existing investments and bank balances will remain secure. However, deactivation of PAN will freeze most financial activities.

This means individuals will be unable to:

  • Make new investments or modify existing SIPs
  • Buy or sell shares
  • Update KYC details in banks or mutual funds

Funds will remain safe, but financial operations will resume only after PAN reactivation.

Who Must Link PAN with Aadhaar?

As per the Finance Ministry’s April 2025 notification, anyone who obtained a PAN using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID before October 1, 2024, must share their Aadhaar number with the tax department by December 31, 2025. The rule applies to all individual taxpayers.

How to Link PAN with Aadhaar

The process is straightforward and can be done through the Income Tax Department’s website using the link https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Step-by-step guide:

  • Visit the website and click on “Link Aadhaar.”
  • Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.
  • Click on the ‘Validate’ button.
  • The information will be verified with the UIDAI database.
  • Complete OTP verification, if prompted.
  • The linking request may take 4–5 days to process.

The government has extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline multiple times in the past, but there’s no guarantee of another extension. If you haven’t yet linked your PAN and Aadhaar, experts advise doing it well before December 31, 2025, to avoid disruptions to your salary, investments, and tax refunds.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
