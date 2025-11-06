Elon Musk Could Become First Trillionaire As Tesla Shareholders Vote On $1T Pay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Elon Musk, already the world’s richest person, could become history’s first trillionaire if Tesla shareholders approve his latest pay package. The proposal has triggered fierce debate over wealth concentration, corporate governance, and the incentives needed to drive Tesla’s ambitious future.

Controversial Pay Package Up For Vote

At Tesla’s annual meeting in Austin, Texas, shareholders will vote on whether Musk should receive additional stock that could ultimately push his net worth past $1 trillion. Musk’s own shares, accounting for 15 per cent of Tesla, give him a significant edge in the vote.

The 200-page filing submitted to federal regulators in September outlines Musk’s pay package and other proposals, including potential Tesla investment in xAI and board appointments.

How Musk Could Reach $1 Trillion

Musk’s payout is performance-based. To unlock the full package, he must meet targets such as delivering 20 million Teslas over the next decade, which is more than double the number delivered over the past 12 years, raising the automaker's market value, increasing operating profits, and producing one million Optimus humanoid robots.

Even partial achievement of these targets would yield substantial rewards. For instance, if Tesla’s market value rises 80 per cent while doubling vehicle sales and tripling operating profits, Musk would receive an additional $50 billion in shares.

Musk Vs Historic Billionaires

Currently, Musk’s net worth is estimated at $493 billion by Forbes, surpassing historical giants like Andrew Carnegie, whose peak inflation-adjusted wealth was $300 billion. Musk is approaching John D. Rockefeller, whose peak was USD 630 billion in 1913.

Musk emphasizes that the payout is not about money alone; it would double his Tesla stake to nearly 30 per cent, securing control over the company and its future robot army.

Divided Shareholders

Supporters, including Baron Capital Management, hail Musk as indispensable. Founder Ron Baron commented, “Without his relentless drive and uncompromising standards, there would be no Tesla.”

Critics, such as the US public pension fund Calpers and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, contend the package is excessive and the board lacks independence, echoing a Delaware court ruling on a prior Musk pay package.

Even the Vatican has voiced concern about the wealth gap, condemning the trillion-dollar offer. Pope Leo XIV reportedly said, “If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we're in big trouble.”