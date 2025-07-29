Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Weakens To 86.88 Against Dollar Amidst Outflows And Month-End Demand

Rupee Weakens To 86.88 Against Dollar Amidst Outflows And Month-End Demand

Forex traders said the domestic unit traded with a negative bias as the demand for dollars from importers continued to keep the American unit well bid against the rupee.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:10 AM (IST)

The rupee depreciated 18 paise to 86.88 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as month-end dollar demand and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Forex traders said the domestic unit traded with a negative bias as the demand for dollars from importers continued to keep the American unit well bid against the rupee.

Moreover, a muted trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dented investors' sentiments, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 86.76 and then touched an early low of 86.88 against the American currency, registering a fall of 18 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 86.70 against the dollar.

Also Read : Markets Continue Their Trajectory In Red, Sensex Opens Over 250 Points Lower

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.01 per cent to 98.64.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, went up by 0.04 per cent to USD 70.07 per barrel in futures trade, as developing trade agreements eased tariff concerns and boosted future energy demands.

The rupee opened on a weaker note and could fall to one-month low of 86.90 this week, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

"RBI seems to be protecting the rupee intermittently but has allowed the fall in slow and steady way. Equities have also not been rupee-supportive," he said.

Meanwhile, in the domestic equity market, Sensex was trading 51.09 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 80,942.11, while Nifty rose 18.30 points or 0.07 per cent to 24,699.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,082.47 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Vs Dollar USD INR Inr Vs Usd
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
World
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Congress, Trains Guns At Rahul Gandhi Over China 'Warning'
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Trains Guns At Rahul Over China 'Warning'
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Secret To Success — Preparation & Constant Learning
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Secret To Success — Preparation & Constant Learning
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget