Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Under Pressure At 89.96 As Investors Await Fed, US-India Trade Cues

Rupee Under Pressure At 89.96 As Investors Await Fed, US-India Trade Cues

Forex traders said investors are in a wait-and-watch mode, awaiting clarity from the US Federal Reserve before taking decisive positions.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 89.96 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said investors are in a wait-and-watch mode, awaiting clarity from the US Federal Reserve before taking decisive positions.

Investors are also awaiting cues from the US-India trade talks, which could boost the rupee in the coming days.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.00, then fell to an intra-day low of 90.10 against the US dollar and finally settled for the day at 89.96 (provisional), down 9 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled up 18 paise at 89.87 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on weak domestic markets and FII outflows, which continue to pressurise the rupee. Delay in trade deal between India and US may further dent the rupee," Anuj Choudhary, Research analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said talks with the US on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing.

"Talks are continuously progressing with them. We are moving forward towards a bilateral trade agreement," he said.

A delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer is in the national capital for two-day trade talks with his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal.

The US' chief negotiator for the pact, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, will hold discussions with India's chief negotiator and Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Darpan Jain.

Choudhary further noted that a weak tone in crude oil prices and a decline in the US dollar may support the rupee at lower levels. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the FOMC meeting decision. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 89.70 to 90.30.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent lower at 99.12.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.26 per cent higher at USD 62.10 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex dropped 275.01 points to settle at 84,391.27, while the Nifty fell 81.65 points to 25,758.

Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 3,760.08 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar Indian Rupee US Fed Inr Vs Usd US India Trade
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In Delhi Riots Case
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
News
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
India
‘PM Modi Hacks Hearts, Not EVMs’: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha Over Vote Theft Claims
‘PM Modi Hacks Hearts, Not EVMs’: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Storm In Lok Sabha Over Vote Theft Claims
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget