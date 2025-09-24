Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Plunges To New Low Amid Tariff And Visa Fee Concerns

Rupee Plunges To New Low Amid Tariff And Visa Fee Concerns

Forex traders said rupee is hovering near its all-time low level as enhanced US tariffs on Indian goods as well as US H-1B visa fee hike dented investor sentiments.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The rupee depreciated 7 paise from its all-time closing low to 88.80 against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday dragged down by tariff and H-1B visa issues amid persistent foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said rupee is hovering near its all-time low level as enhanced US tariffs on Indian goods as well as US H-1B visa fee hike dented investor sentiments.

Moreover, investors' risk-aversion and trade policy uncertainty has also exacerbated the rupee’s depreciation.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.80, registering a decline of 7 paise over its previous close. In initial trade the rupee also touched 88.71 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 45 paise to close at a fresh all-time low of 88.73 against the US dollar. It had touched an all-time intraday low of 88.82 against the US dollar.

"The H-1B visa fees has only aggravated the overall issues that India and US need to resolve," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Bhansali further noted that RBI has allowed the weakening considering the plight of the exporters.

"We may see new lows this week towards 89.00 before a pullback could be seen to enable importers to buy dollars," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 97.35.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at USD 67.79 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex dropped 380.48 points to 81,721.62 in early trade, while the Nifty declined 106.45 points to 25,063.05.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,551.19 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar INR US Tariffs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
India
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
3 Maoists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jharkhand's Gumla; Search Ops Underway
World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Turkey's Erdogan Again Raises Kashmir At UN General Assembly, Calls For Resolution Through Dialogue
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget