Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessRupee Dips Amid Dollar Demand, Trade Tensions; S&P Upgrades India Rating

Rupee Dips Amid Dollar Demand, Trade Tensions; S&P Upgrades India Rating

Forex traders said the rupee pared initial gains on positive crude oil prices, dollar demand from importers and foreign fund outflows.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 05:04 PM (IST)

Rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day on a negative note, lower by 10 paise at 87.57 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, as it came under pressure due to continued dollar demand from importers.

Forex traders said the rupee pared initial gains on positive crude oil prices, dollar demand from importers and foreign fund outflows.

Moreover, there is an overall negative bias amid uncertainties over the trade tariff issue between India and the US.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.48 and moved in a range of 87.39 to 87.67 during the day before settling at 87.57 (provisional), lower by 10 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 87.47 against the US dollar.

According to forex traders, investors are in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the US-Russia talks on August 15.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices rose 0.49 per cent to USD 65.95 per barrel in futures trade as it regained ground after falling much more in the previous session, with the upcoming US-Russia talks raising risk premiums in the market.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 97.82.

In the domestic equity market, Sensex climbed 57.75 points to settle at 80,597.66, while the Nifty closed 11.95 points up at 24,631.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,644.43 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Also Read : Tech Layoffs Deepen: Oracle Trims Cloud Workforce In Cost Push, Says Report

On the domestic macroeconomic front, S&P on Thursday upgraded India's sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' with a stable outlook after a gap of nearly 19 years, citing robust economic growth, political commitment for fiscal consolidation and 'conducive' monetary policy to check inflation.

The impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy will be "manageable", S&P said, adding that a 50 per cent tariff on US exports (if imposed) will not pose a "material drag" on growth.

"India is relatively less reliant on trade and about 60 per cent of its economic growth stems from domestic consumption," it said.

The rating upgrade by a US-based agency comes days after American President Donald Trump dubbed India as a "dead economy". Trump has imposed the highest 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods with effect from August 27.

Also, the rating upgrade will help lower borrowing cost of Indian companies in international markets.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Rupee Vs Dollar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
9 IAF Officers, Including Fighter Pilots Who Struck Pak’s Terror Camps In Op Sindoor, Awarded Vir Chakra
India
MEA Warns Pakistan Over ‘Reckless War-Mongering’, Cautions Of ‘Painful Consequences’
MEA Warns Pakistan Over ‘Reckless War-Mongering’, Cautions Of ‘Painful Consequences’
India
Bihar SIR: Supreme Court Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names, State Reasons For Removal
Bihar SIR: Supreme Court Orders ECI To Publish 65 Lakh Deleted Voter Names, State Reasons
India
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
J-K: 12 Dead As Massive Cloudburst Hits Kishtwar Village, CM Omar Briefs Amit Shah As NDRF Teams Rushed
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget