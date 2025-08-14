Tech Layoffs Deepen: Oracle Trims Cloud Workforce In Cost Push, Says Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessTech Layoffs Deepen: Oracle Trims Cloud Workforce In Cost Push, Says Report

These job cuts come as the technology giant grapples with the mounting costs of building large-scale AI infrastructure, the report noted.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 03:55 PM (IST)

Oracle has initiated a significant round of layoffs in its cloud division, reducing more than 150 positions in the Seattle area, long regarded as the unit’s key base.

These job cuts come as the technology giant grapples with the mounting costs of building large-scale AI infrastructure, reported Bloomberg. Employees were reportedly notified earlier this week, with some cuts linked to performance considerations.

Shift in Focus to Tennessee

While the Seattle reductions mark a notable contraction, Oracle continues to recruit for other cloud-focused positions, especially in Tennessee. The shift follows the company’s decision last year to relocate its headquarters to Nashville, signalling a strategic reorientation of resources. An Oracle spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, and the precise scope of the layoffs remains unknown. Industry publication Datacenter Dynamics first broke news of the job cuts.

The restructuring mirrors broader trends in the tech sector, where major players are streamlining operations to balance escalating AI-related investment. Microsoft has eliminated roughly 15,000 jobs in 2025, while Amazon and Meta have also implemented workforce reductions.

Also read : Oil Prices Edge Higher Amid US-Russia Summit Uncertainty And Weak Market Outlook

AI Ambitions Driving Record Market Performance

Oracle’s cloud operations have been a central driver of investor confidence, helping push the company’s stock close to record highs. In June, the firm secured a major deal with OpenAI for around 4.5 gigawatts of US data centre capacity — a move that underscores its ambitions in the AI race. These large-scale projects require multi-billion-dollar commitments to build and expand server farms capable of supporting surging AI demand.

However, the scale of these investments has had financial repercussions. Bloomberg noted that Oracle reported negative free cash flow for the fiscal year ending in May. In a June filing, the company stated that workforce changes are part of its ongoing strategic adjustments, reorganisations, and performance management initiatives — though such measures can cause temporary dips in productivity.

Balancing Growth with Cost Pressures

The latest layoffs highlight the challenge facing major technology companies: how to sustain AI-led growth while managing the immense cost of infrastructure. Like its peers, Oracle is walking a tightrope between fuelling next-generation capabilities and maintaining operational efficiency.

As the AI sector continues to evolve, the company’s capacity to streamline resources while executing on its ambitious cloud and AI expansion plans will remain under close watch by investors and analysts alike. With AI infrastructure costs expected to climb further, similar adjustments across the tech industry may be inevitable.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Layoffs Job Cuts
