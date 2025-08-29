Reliance Ties Up With Meta For AI Joint Venture, Teams With Google For Jamnagar Cloud Project

Reliance Industries used its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to underline its ambitions in artificial intelligence, unveiling strategic partnerships with two of Silicon Valley’s biggest names—Google and Meta. The move signals Reliance’s intent to place AI at the core of its next phase of growth, spanning energy, telecom, retail and media.

Reliance and Meta Form India-Focused AI Venture

Mukesh Ambani announced a new joint venture with Meta aimed at creating sovereign, enterprise-ready AI solutions tailored for India. “Today, I am also pleased to unveil a new, India-focused AI joint venture with our close partner, Meta. Together, we want to pair the power of open-source AI with Reliance’s deep domain knowledge across industries,” Ambani said.

The venture, he added, will harness open models and tools, combined with Reliance’s execution capabilities across sectors including energy, telecom, retail, media and manufacturing. The goal is to develop AI frameworks that not only address India’s scale and complexity but also ensure inclusivity and accessibility.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, emphasised the transformative potential of the partnership. He said the joint venture would combine Meta’s open-source AI models with Reliance’s vast reach to empower businesses across India.

“Meta and Reliance are going to deliver our open-source AI models to Indian businesses to help them fuel their work. With #Llama, we have seen how AI can amplify human potential, boosting productivity, inspiring creativity, and accelerating innovation. And now, with Reliance’s reach and scale, we can bring this to every corner of India,” Zuckerberg said.

Highlighting the long-term ambition behind the collaboration, he added: “With this partnership, we are beginning to build our vision for the future where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed. I believe that this venture will become a model for how AI – and one day superintelligence – can be delivered to everyone. This is just the beginning.”

Google Partnership Strengthens AI Infrastructure

Reliance also deepened its ties with Google to support AI-led transformation across its businesses. Together, the companies are setting up a Jamnagar Cloud Region, dedicated exclusively to Reliance. This new infrastructure will be powered by Reliance’s clean energy facilities and connected through Jio’s advanced network.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasised the collaboration’s importance, stating, “As Reliance’s largest public cloud partner, Google Cloud is not only powering the company’s mission-critical workloads, but we are also innovating with you on advanced AI initiatives.” The partnership is expected to provide Reliance with world-class AI computing power while ensuring sustainability.

Reliance Intelligence: New Subsidiary for AI Development

To further consolidate its AI efforts, Ambani also unveiled Reliance Intelligence, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence solutions for India. This entity will spearhead the integration of AI into Reliance’s ecosystem, while also building solutions for sectors critical to India’s economy.

AI at the Heart of Reliance’s Growth

The announcements build on Reliance’s wider narrative of embedding AI across every aspect of its operations—from retail and financial services to telecom, energy and digital entertainment. By aligning with Google’s cloud expertise and Meta’s open-source AI capabilities, Reliance is positioning itself at the intersection of global technology and Indian innovation.

At a time when AI adoption is reshaping industries worldwide, Reliance’s twin partnerships underline its ambition to not just participate but lead in building an India-first AI development model.