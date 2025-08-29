At the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Akash Ambani took centre stage to announce two new AI-powered innovations—JioPC and JioFrames. These next-generation platforms mark a significant step in the company’s ambition to make artificial intelligence accessible to millions across India.

JioPC: Turning Any Screen into an AI Computer

The newly introduced JioPC aims to transform ordinary devices into powerful AI-enabled systems. “This product will transform your TV or any other screen into a full-feature AI-ready computer,” Akash Ambani said during the AGM. The offering is part of Jio’s broader push to bring advanced computing capabilities into Indian households without the need for expensive hardware.

By integrating with the JioAI Cloud, JioPC will allow users to run advanced applications, access AI tools, and enjoy a seamless computing experience from virtually any display. The device is positioned as an affordable solution to bridge India’s digital divide, enabling students, professionals, and businesses to harness cutting-edge technology.

JioFrames: An AI-Powered Wearable Ecosystem

Alongside JioPC, Ambani unveiled JioFrames, a wearable platform designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. “JioFrames is an AI-powered wearable platform and ecosystem, made for India. With support for multiple Indian languages at launch, you can simply speak to Jio’s multilingual AI voice-assistant. It is a hands-free, AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works, and plays,” he said.

The device allows users to capture photos, record videos, and even go live, with all memories instantly stored in the JioAI Cloud. By combining advanced AI with intuitive design, JioFrames seeks to redefine how Indians interact with digital technology.

New AI Features for Entertainment: Voice Print and RIYA

Akash Ambani also unveiled Voice Print, an innovation designed to transform how audiences experience sports and entertainment. “Now, introducing Voice Print, the next leap in immersive storytelling. For the first time, on the JioHotstar App, you will be able to enjoy sports and entertainment in your favourite Indian language, without losing the magic of the original performance,” he announced.

Powered by AI voice cloning and advanced lip-sync technology, the feature allows fans to watch films and live matches in their own language, while still hearing stars and commentators in their own authentic voices, perfectly synchronised on screen. “Your favourite stars will not just get dubbed—they will speak in your language, in their own voice, with perfect lip-sync on screen. So, whether it is a cricket match or a blockbuster movie, you can now watch it in your own language, in the most natural and authentic way,” he added.

Building on this push for more personalised viewing, Reliance also introduced RIYA, a voice-enabled AI search assistant integrated into the JioStar platform. Ambani explained that the tool simplifies the overwhelming process of navigating through thousands of hours of available content. “Finding what to watch in a world of thousands of hours of content can feel overwhelming. That is why, we have built RIYA—your new voice-enabled search assistant that makes discovering content effortless. RIYA is built for the way you think and speak. Just say what you want, across years, seasons, and episodes, and RIYA will curate it for you. No more scrolling. No more searching. Just ask, and RIYA delivers,” he said.

Global Ambitions and Expanding Footprint

Looking ahead, Ambani signalled that Jio’s ambitions go far beyond domestic borders. “As we look ahead, Jio's journey will progress beyond India. Our innovative technologies will now be deployed globally, ready to solve global challenges,” he said. Strategic collaborations and a defined roadmap will help extend Jio’s reach worldwide, creating opportunities for both partners and investors.

Broader Jio Ecosystem Growth

The AGM also showcased Jio’s rapid strides in connectivity. Jio AirFiber has become the world’s largest fixed wireless provider, adding more than one million homes every month, according to Akash Ambani. Meanwhile, Reliance’s AI-first approach, emphasised earlier by Mukesh Ambani, remains central to the group’s long-term strategy.

Positioning artificial intelligence as the “Kamdhenu of our age”, Reliance Industries is embedding AI across its telecom, retail, energy and entertainment verticals. Together with innovations like JioPC and JioFrames, these efforts underscore Reliance’s ambition to build a uniquely Indian model of technological development—one that empowers people and drives inclusive growth.