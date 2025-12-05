Higher GDP, Lower Inflation To Liquidity Support: Major Highlights From December RBI MPC Meet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced its decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) by its six-member panel or its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after a three-day meeting which started on December 3 to conclude today.

Here are some key highlights from central bank's Governor Sanjay Malhotra's address:

Repo Rate

RBI MPC delivered a 25 bps rate cut, bringing the repo rate to 5.25 per cent, while maintaining a neutral stance.

SDF revised to 5 per cent.

MSF and Bank Rate adjusted to 5.5 per cent.

GDP Growth Forecast

FY2025–26 growth outlook raised to 7.3 per cent, up from 6.8 per cent estimated in October.

RBI projects 6.7 per cent growth for Q1 FY27 and 6.8 per cent for Q2 FY27.

Services exports remain strong, merchandise exports face external headwinds, and overall growth is supported by robust domestic demand.

Inflation

Headline inflation has fallen sharply and is expected to stay softer than earlier projections.

FY26 inflation forecast cut to 2 per cent (a 0.6-point downward revision).

Inflation for Q2 FY27 is projected at 4 per cent.

Malhotra noted that Q2 FY26 inflation averaged 1.7 per cent, breaching the 2 per cent lower tolerance band, and dropped further to 0.3 per cent in October 2025, even as GDP growth hit 8.2 per cent.

Improved food supplies, strong reservoir levels, favourable soil moisture and easing global commodity prices are aiding disinflation.

RBI's Liquidity Push

RBI to undertake Rs 1 lakh crore OMO purchases and a $5 billion, three-year buy–sell swap in December to bolster durable liquidity.

Policy stance remains neutral.

RBI's Focus On Consumers

Surge in customer complaints has increased pendency with the RBI Ombudsman.

Malhotra urged regulated entities to prioritise customer-centric practices and reduce grievances.

A two-month campaign from 1 January aims to clear all Ombudsman cases pending for over a month.

Bank Credit Rises

Bank credit has accelerated, supported by strong lending to retail and services sectors.

Credit to MSMEs remains buoyant, and large industries have also seen improved credit offtake.

