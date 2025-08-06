RBI MPC August Highlights: Rate Decision, Inflation Outlook, GDP Forecast — Top Takeaways

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opted to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, as announced following the conclusion of the 56th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The six-member panel, headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, voted unanimously in favour of maintaining the status quo on rates, after a sharp 50 basis points cut in June.

This marks the fourth bi-monthly review of 2025 and follows three rate cuts earlier in the year, introduced to counteract global headwinds including trade tensions, tariff uncertainties, and protectionist policies that have impacted global economic growth. The MPC met between August 4 and August 6 to assess macroeconomic conditions before making its decision. "Interest and welfare of Indian citizens remain foremost," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

Key Policy Rates Remain Unchanged

Repo rate: 5.5 per cent

Standing Deposit Facility (SDF): 5.25 per cent

Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and Bank Rate: 5.75 per cent

Policy stance: Neutral

Governor Malhotra clarified the rationale behind the decision, stating, “This decision is in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth.”

Growth Outlook Unchanged

The central bank retained its GDP growth projection for FY26 at 6.5 per cent, with a quarter-wise breakup as follows:

Q1: 6.5 per cent

Q2: 6.7 per cent

Q3: 6.6 per cent

Q4: 6.3 per cent

For Q1 of FY27, the RBI expects real GDP growth to be 6.6 per cent, with risks assessed to be evenly balanced.

Inflation Forecast Revised Downwards

Amid easing price pressures, the RBI lowered its CPI inflation projection for FY26 to 3.1 per cent, down from the previous estimate of 3.7 per cent. For Q1 FY27, CPI inflation is projected at 4.9 per cent.

Revised quarterly CPI inflation projections are as follows:

Q2: 2.1 per cent (earlier 3.4 per cent)

Q3: 3.1 per cent (earlier 3.9 per cent)

Q4: 4.4 per cent (unchanged)

Headline inflation dropped for the eighth straight month, hitting a 77-month low of 2.1 per cent in June, mainly due to a decline in food prices, helped by better agricultural output and supply-side interventions.

Core inflation, however, edged up to 4.4 per cent in June, from the earlier range of 4.1–4.2 per cent, partly due to rising gold prices. The RBI expects core inflation to remain slightly above 4 per cent for the rest of the year.

Fuel inflation continued to remain in deflation, and Governor Malhotra noted that the current account deficit is expected to stay within sustainable levels.

