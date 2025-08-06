RBI MPC August 2025 Live: Governor Sanjay Malhotra To Announce Decision On Key Rates Today At 10 AM
RBI MPC August 2025 LIVE: The Monetary Policy Committee, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, will announce the decision on key rates on August 6 at 10 AM and share fiscal policy updates ahead.
Background
RBI MPC August 2025 Highlights: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to reveal the outcome of its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Wednesday, August 6. The decision, which will be closely tracked for its implications on borrowing costs, inflation, and economic momentum, is scheduled for 10 AM and will be streamed live via the RBI’s official YouTube channel, X (formerly Twitter) handle, and website.
The three-day deliberations, which commenced on August 4 and conclude today, are being led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Following the rate decision, a press briefing is slated for noon to provide additional clarity on the central bank’s outlook and policy trajectory.
Key Focus: Repo Rate and Growth Outlook
The MPC convenes every two months to evaluate macroeconomic developments and recalibrate key policy instruments, most notably the repo rate—the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks. This rate directly influences consumer loan EMIs and deposit interest earnings, making the committee’s decision crucial for households and businesses alike.
In its previous meeting held in June, the central bank implemented a 50 basis point (bps) cut, reducing the repo rate to 5.5 per cent. This marked the third consecutive rate cut in 2025, following earlier reductions of 25 bps each in February and April. The June policy also included a phased reduction of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3 per cent.
The recent rate easing broke an 11-meeting pause and was designed to lower the cost of credit and stimulate domestic demand. However, it also implies reduced interest on savings, a trade-off the central bank continues to weigh amid evolving global conditions.
Industry Outlook: Divided Expectations Ahead of RBI Decision
Commenting on the likely trajectory of the repo rate, Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director of Saya Group, expressed optimism about a further rate reduction.
“We are hopeful that the RBI will continue the rate cut cycle and may opt for another reduction of 25–50 basis points in the repo rate in the upcoming MPC meeting,” he said.
He added, “The cumulative rate cut of 100 basis points this year has already led to a significant reduction in home loan rates for borrowers. A further rate cut will make home loans more affordable and enhance the loan eligibility of home buyers. This will benefit buyers across all segments—from affordable to luxury—throughout the country. We expect this to further boost the demand for homes in the coming months.”
Meanwhile, a more cautious view is shared by Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research at Colliers India.
“Starting in February, the RBI has reduced the repo rate by 100 bps in 2025 through three successive rate cuts. Given the uncertain global economic outlook, volatile trade environment due to resetting tariffs, we expect the Central Bank to remain vigilant and keep the benchmark lending rate steady at 5.5 per cent,” he noted.
He further stated, “The neutral stance is also likely to continue, signaling the end of easing monetary policy cycle. With the transmission of lower interest rates to end users getting completed, we expect real estate developers & lenders to benefit from reduced financing costs. Additionally, prospective homebuyers have started benefiting from lower home loan interest rates & discounts as we usher into the festive second half of 2025, keeping housing sales steady across the major residential markets of the country.”
With US Tariffs Ahead, RBI Likely To Adopt Supportive Stance, Protect Growth: Economist
Prof. Vishal Sarin, Economist at LPU, explained, "Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting are shaped by both domestic and global headwinds. With inflation appearing range-bound and economic activity showing signs of uneven recovery, market participants and analysts widely anticipate a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. This move is expected to provide a boost to consumer demand and ease borrowing costs, particularly ahead of the upcoming festive season. Moreover, with the recent imposition of US tariffs on Indian exports, there is growing expectation that the RBI will take a supportive stance to protect growth and export competitiveness. Analysts also expect a possible revision in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation forecast, factoring in recent supply-side developments and global price trends."
RBI Likely To Maintain Wait And Watch Approach In MPC, Say Ram Fincorp Co-Founder
Bharat Soni, Co-Founder, Ram Fincorp, commented, "I believe the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision is pivotal for the lending ecosystem, especially in the retail segment we cater to. Over the last few months, the central bank has taken significant steps to ease borrowing conditions, bringing the repo rate down to 5.5 per cent and improving overall liquidity in the market. With inflation relatively under control and growth dynamics still stabilising, we expect the RBI to maintain a wait-and-watch approach in this meeting, allowing the impact of recent rate cuts to flow fully into the economy."
Trump Tariffs Have Come As A Spoiler, Says Amit Modi
Amit Modi, Director, County Group, said, " As much as we may wish for it, we expect the RBI to maintain the status quo on the repo rate. The Trump Tariff has come as a spoiler. Despite all this, the Indian economy is on a sound footing, the growth outlook looks promising, and the real estate sector, which entered a consolidation phase this year, is on firm ground. With the banking system liquidity rising to a net surplus of Rs. 3.74 trillion, a three-year high, these are actually good times, and we can hope for a reduction just before the onset of the festive season".
Rate Cut Would Be Welcome Move For Housing Ecosystem In Delhi-NCR: Executive
Saurabh Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments, says, "Ahead of the upcoming MPC meeting, a further cut in the repo rate would be a welcome move for the entire housing ecosystem in NCR. The reduction earlier this year already helped improve buyer sentiment, especially in the mid-income and emerging premium categories. Lower EMIs not only enhance affordability but also bring back momentum in segments where decisions were being deferred. A slight rate cut, or even maintaining it, could align perfectly with the festive buying cycle, giving both end-users and developers the confidence to act decisively. This will also provide relief to builders by reducing borrowing costs and enabling them to launch new projects and clear inventory faster."
RBI's Decision Will Drive Sentiment In Luxury Housing Market, Says MRG Group MD
Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, says, "In Gurugram’s luxury housing market, sentiment plays a big role. The 50 bps cut in repo rate earlier in June was a confidence booster, particularly for premium launches. Another rate cut in August- or even a stability- would add further momentum, especially ahead of the festive season. This will give reassurance that macroeconomic cues are aligned with long-term investment decisions."