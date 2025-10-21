8th Pay Commission Update! What Employees And Pensioners Can Expect After Diwali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Over one crore Central Government employees and pensioners are closely monitoring the developments surrounding the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Though the government approved the proposal in January 2025, the official notification is still awaited, and the appointment of the Commission's Chairperson and members remains pending.

With expectations running high amid Diwali, many are wondering when the long-anticipated salary and pension revisions will take effect.

The Union government has confirmed that discussions with state governments on the 8th CPC are underway. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary recently informed the Rajya Sabha that the notification would be issued "in due course," indicating that the process is progressing but not yet finalised.

Once the notification is released, the Chairperson and members of the Commission will be formally appointed.

The 8th Pay Commission, announced on January 16, 2025, is expected to assess the pay structure, allowances, and pensions of Central Government employees. However, unlike earlier panels, the current process appears to be taking longer, raising speculation that implementation may not occur until 2026.

What The Fitment Factor Means For Employees

A key determinant of the new pay structure will be the fitment factor, which directly affects the basic salary and pension calculations. Under the 7th Pay Commission, employees received a minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 and pensioners Rs 9,000, along with a dearness allowance (DA) or dearness relief (DR) of 58 per cent. The fitment factor currently stands at 2.57 under the 7th CPC.

For the 8th CPC, if the government opts for a fitment factor of 1.92, the new minimum basic salary could rise to Rs 34,560, while the minimum pension may increase to Rs 17,280. If the factor is revised to 2.08, the minimum basic salary could touch Rs 37,440, and the pension could be Rs 18,720. Once the new Commission comes into effect, DA and DR will be reset to zero.

How The Government Calculates Wages

The central government may consider using the Aykroyd formula, a method developed by nutritionist Dr Wallace Aykroyd, to calculate fair wages. This formula estimates minimum wages based on essential living costs, factoring in nutrition, clothing, housing, and other necessities. It aims to ensure that the revised pay scales reflect real-world living expenses, especially amid rising inflation and urban cost pressures.

What History Of Pay Panels Reveals

The history of India's Pay Commissions shows a consistent pattern of roughly 8 to 10 years between each revision. The 1st Pay Commission functioned from May 1946 to May 1947, followed by the 2nd (1957-1959), 3rd (1970-1973), and 4th (1983-1986). The 5th Commission worked from 1994 to 1997, the 6th from 2006 to 2008, and the 7th from 2014 to 2016. If this historical trend continues, employees can expect the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations to be implemented by 2026.

Broader Implications For Economy And Employees

The Pay Commission’s recommendations have far-reaching economic implications. A substantial increase in salaries and pensions could boost consumption demand, particularly in rural and semi-urban India, where government employees form a key part of the middle-income population. However, it may also raise concerns about the fiscal burden on the exchequer.

For now, the government has maintained that consultations are in progress, and official announcements will likely follow soon.