The Real Cost Of Rakhi Gifts And How To Stop Overspending This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi gifting evolved; comparison and marketing drive spending.

Social comparison, marketing, emotional pressure inflate Rakhi budgets.

Set budget, choose thoughtful gifts over expensive items.

Every year around this time, a quiet financial negotiation plays out in households across India. It isn't with a bank or a landlord, it's with a sibling, and it usually starts with the same question: how much should I actually spend this Rakhi?

It's a fair question, because Rakhi gifting has quietly stopped being a one-size-fits-all affair. What used to be a fairly predictable exchange, sweets, a small gift, an envelope of cash, has expanded into something closer to a full-blown gifting economy, with options ranging from modest hampers to considerably more elaborate, personalised picks.

Why the budget keeps creeping up

Part of the pressure comes from comparison. It's easy to see what a friend or a colleague spent on their sibling and feel that your own gift needs to match up, especially when gifting has become more visible thanks to social media and increasingly aggressive festive marketing. Retailers, both online and offline, tend to ramp up their push in the weeks before the festival, and that steady stream of suggestions can quietly nudge people towards spending more than they'd originally planned.

The other pressure is emotional rather than financial. Many people equate a bigger price tag with a bigger gesture of love, when in reality the two don't have to be connected at all. A gift chosen with genuine thought, something that reflects a sibling's actual taste, habits or interests, tends to land better than an expensive but generic one picked in a hurry.

Setting a number before you start shopping

The simplest way to avoid overspending is also the most obvious one: decide on a figure before browsing rather than after. Window-shopping first and budgeting later almost always ends in a higher bill, because it's far easier to justify a purchase once you've already fallen for it.

It also helps to think of Rakhi spending as part of your broader festive season budget rather than a one-off expense. Raksha Bandhan tends to arrive alongside other costs, travel to meet family, small celebrations, sometimes overlapping with other festivals later in the year, so treating it in isolation can lead to underestimating how much the season as a whole will actually cost.

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Thoughtful doesn't have to mean expensive

A well-chosen smaller gift, presented with some effort, often carries more weight than an expensive one bought at the last minute. Pairing a modest item with a handwritten note, or combining a couple of smaller things into one thoughtful bundle, can feel far more personal than a single big-ticket purchase, and costs a fraction as much.

For siblings who already have most of what they need, gifts that lean towards an experience, a meal out, a small outing, time spent together, can also be a way to make the day memorable without the spending pressure that comes with buying a physical object.

Consider gifts with some staying power

Not every Rakhi gift needs to be used up or worn out within a season. Some siblings now opt for gifts with a bit more longevity, things like starting a small savings habit on a sibling's behalf, or gifting something that holds or grows in value over time, rather than something purely decorative. This isn't about turning a family occasion into a financial planning session; it's simply another option worth weighing against a one-time purchase, particularly for siblings who are just starting to build their own financial independence.

There's no universal "right" amount to spend on a Rakhi gift, and trying to match what everyone else is doing is usually the fastest way to overspend. The gifts that tend to be remembered are rarely the most expensive ones, they're the ones that show a sibling has actually been paying attention. Setting a budget in advance, resisting the comparison trap, and putting thought ahead of price tag is generally the surest way to make the day feel special without it becoming a financial burden.

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