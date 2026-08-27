NCDEX RAINMUMBAI: Who Can Trade Mumbai's Rainfall, And How Does It Pay Off?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCDEX launched India's first exchange-traded monsoon rainfall derivative.

RAINMUMBAI helps businesses hedge financial risks from rainfall deviation.

Contracts use official IMD data, distinguishing from traditional insurance.

Ask anyone in Mumbai about the monsoon and you'll get stories about flooded streets, delayed local trains and chai shared under a leaking shed. What you won't usually get is talk of futures contracts and settlement prices. That's beginning to change.

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) has launched India's first exchange-traded weather derivative, RAINMUMBAI, turning the city's rainfall into something businesses can now hedge against, and, within limits, trade.

The idea behind it

Weather derivatives exist to help manage financial risk tied to unpredictable weather, with payouts determined by actual rainfall recorded at a specific place over a set period, according to NCDEX. As the exchange put it, reducing exposure to weather variability can make weather-sensitive sectors more attractive to investors, supporting long-term investment and growth.

RAINMUMBAI is built around what NCDEX calls the Monsoon Cumulative Deviation Rainfall (CDR), a running daily tally of how far Mumbai's actual monsoon rainfall strays from its 30-year historical average, or Long Period Average, of 2,206.7 mm. Contracts run across the four monsoon months of June, July, August and September.

Crucially, the exchange has been at pains to distinguish this from insurance. Settlement is based purely on official India Meteorological Department (IMD) rainfall data, and NCDEX notes that RAINMUMBAI hedges against revenue and volume impact caused by rainfall deviation even in the absence of any physical crop loss, while being exchange-traded, transparent and liquid, with no government role in settlement.

The rainfall figures themselves come from just two sources: IMD's surface observation stations at Santacruz and Colaba, manually recorded by IMD officials, which the exchange says offer 97-100 per cent data availability.

NCDEX has also stressed what the contracts are not for. They do not forecast the weather, and their purpose is risk management rather than speculation on how much it will rain, the exchange does not guarantee any particular settlement outcome.

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Who is likely to buy, and who is likely to sell

The contracts are designed with two very different weather scenarios in mind, each drawing in a different set of participants.

In a drought-like scenario, NCDEX expects buyers to include farmers and farmer producer organisations facing yield losses, agri-processors worried about raw material shortages, banks with exposure to agricultural loans anticipating higher bad debts, and power distributors facing steeper procurement costs on the spot market.

Heavier-than-usual rainfall brings a different set of buyers, according to the exchange, construction firms dealing with project delays, beach resorts and outdoor tourism operators, and airlines contending with disrupted operations.

On the other side of these trades sit the entities that stand to benefit from the very conditions being hedged against. NCDEX names hydropower generators and water-intensive industries such as cement and beverages as likely sellers in wetter years, while solar power producers, outdoor event organisers and financial institutions acting as market makers are expected to sell into scenarios of rainfall deficit.

Why Mumbai, and why retail traders can join in too

NCDEX picked Mumbai partly because of the reliability of its rainfall data, and partly because of what the city represents. "Mumbai serves as a natural financial benchmark, maximising market participation," the exchange said, pointing to the near-complete data availability at the Santacruz and Colaba stations.

While the contracts are primarily aimed at businesses with genuine weather-linked exposure, they are not restricted to them. Like other NCDEX commodity futures, retail investors can also participate. The exchange has been explicit about the caveat that comes with this: "RAINMUMBAI is designed primarily as a risk management (hedging) instrument for entities with genuine weather-linked economic exposure. However, like all exchange-traded futures contracts, it can also be accessed by market participants, including financial institutions and proprietary traders, who act as liquidity providers and market makers. Speculation without underlying exposure carries its own risks and should be approached with caution."

The mechanics: contract size, pricing and settlement

Four separate futures contracts will run under the Mumbai rainfall umbrella, each expiring at the end of its respective monsoon month. To ensure the contracts are actually tradeable from the outset, NCDEX has put in place a Liquidity Enhancement Scheme, under which a designated market maker continuously quotes two-way prices within a set spread, intended, the exchange said, to support immediate liquidity, efficient price discovery, and smooth entry and exit for participants.

Pricing is built around a multiplier of Rs 50 per millimetre of rainfall deviation, meaning every 1 mm movement in the CDR spot value equates to Rs 50 per lot, with a maximum order size of 50 lots per trade. All contracts are cash-settled, with no physical delivery involved. On expiry, the final settlement price is simply the CDR spot value as published by NCDEX, and any open positions are automatically closed out and cash-settled on a T+2 basis. Trading runs Monday to Friday, from 10 AM until either 11.30 PM or 11.55 PM depending on the session.

A concept borrowed from abroad

India is a relative latecomer to this kind of instrument. Weather derivatives have been traded internationally for nearly three decades, with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange offering standardised futures and options, mostly built around temperature indices, across cities in the US, Europe, Japan and parts of Asia since 1997, largely tracking temperature deviations in major American cities.

NCDEX frames RAINMUMBAI as an adaptation of that model for Indian conditions: rainfall deviation in place of temperature deviation, aimed at sectors where monsoon rainfall, rather than temperature, is the dominant economic factor. The exchange also points to Japan's Tokyo CAT (Cumulative Average Temperature) index as a further international precedent for the approach, and describes the launch as an important step in aligning India's weather risk management practices with those already established globally.