Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Explained: Eligibility, Subsidy, And How To Apply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Interest subsidies and direct financial aid offered to beneficiaries.

The Government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to fulfil every family’s dream of having their own ‘pucca’ house. The scheme covers middle-class families and families belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in both urban and rural areas.

Around 2.69 crore rural households and over 98 lakh urban households have been fully covered under the scheme as of early 2025.

The scheme was launched in 2015 as the “Housing for All” mission and ran until 2022. It has been extended to ensure more deserving families can get the benefits of the scheme.

Rural vs Urban: How PMAY Works

PMAY is divided into two parts: PMAY-Gramin (PMAY-G) for rural areas and PMAY-Urban (PMAY-U) for urban areas. Under PMAY-G, eligible beneficiaries in plains can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while those in hilly or inaccessible regions can receive up to Rs 1.30 lakh. The amount is sent directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in the form of instalments.

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PMAY-Urban: Credit Subsidy on Home Loans

Under PMAY-Urban, the government runs the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) to offer interest subsidies on home loans for EWS, LIG and MIG segments. Eligible applicants can receive subsidies of up to Rs 2.67 lakh, credited directly against the principal amount. This reduces the applicant’s monthly EMI burden.

Who Can Apply?

Only those families that do not own a permanent house anywhere in the country are eligible for the scheme. Under the scheme, the definition of a family includes the husband, wife and unmarried children.

Eligibility also depends upon income; it is up to Rs 3 lakh annually for the EWS, up to Rs 6 lakh for LIG and between Rs 6 and 18 lakh for the MIG families. The scheme also prioritises female ownership of property.

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How to Apply

The application process has been made simpler with the option of an online mode. You can also use the UMANG app to apply. Those who do not have access to the internet can approach their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC), Gram Panchayat or Municipal Body office to apply offline.

To maintain transparency and for the ease of applicants, the authorities have made the beneficiary list, application status, and payment details available online.

The scheme remains open for applications, and eligible families are advised to apply at the earliest to avail the benefits.