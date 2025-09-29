Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Soar Today In Lucknow, Check Rates Across India

Gold Prices Soar Today In Lucknow, Check Rates Across India

Given that international gold is traded in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect local prices.

Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices in Lucknow saw a notable increase on Monday, reflecting the influence of both international and domestic market dynamics. As India continues to be the second-largest consumer of gold after China, domestic supply remains heavily dependent on imports, with recycled gold forming only a small share. Given that international gold is traded in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect local prices.

In Lucknow, 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 10,685 per gram, while 24-karat gold, widely known as 999 gold, is trading at Rs 11,655 per gram. The rise in rates underscores the persistent demand for gold as a hedge against financial market volatility and economic uncertainty.

Domestic Factors Shaping Prices

Gold prices in India are influenced by a combination of international benchmarks and domestic levies, including import duties, GST, and state-specific taxes. These charges collectively determine the final price paid by consumers in Lucknow, often pushing it above the international market level. The local demand for jewellery and investment-grade bullion remains robust, with investors seeking assets that offer both security and long-term value.

Analysts observe that gold has retained its appeal due to its dual function as both an investment and a culturally significant commodity. Investment in coins, bars, and jewellery continues to grow, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty when other assets may appear riskier.

Global Market Trends and Investment Appeal

Globally, gold continues to react to a variety of factors, including central bank monetary policies, bond yields, and geopolitical tensions. During periods of market instability, the metal’s reputation as a safe-haven asset strengthens, prompting increased demand from both domestic and international investors.

For residents of Lucknow, the prevailing gold rates of Rs 10,685 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,655 per gram for 24-karat gold highlight the continuing importance of bullion in wealth preservation strategies. Analysts recommend closely monitoring both global market trends and domestic rates to make informed investment decisions.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Embed widget