Gold Price In Kolkata Tumble On August 25, Check Rates Across India

Gold prices began the week on a softer note as rates in Kolkata edged lower on Monday, even as global cues suggest continued volatility in the bullion market. Analysts believe the precious metal may remain in a consolidation phase for the short term, but the broader sentiment continues to lean positive. The optimism stems largely from expectations that the US Federal Reserve could deliver a rate cut at its upcoming September policy meeting.

Market participants are keenly observing key US economic data releases, including second-quarter GDP, PCE inflation readings, and upcoming statements by Federal Reserve officials. These indicators will provide clarity on the central bank’s policy stance and its potential impact on gold demand globally.

Pranav Mer, Vice President at EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services, noted: “Gold prices may continue to see some consolidation, but the bias is expected to remain positive. The US Federal Chair Jerome Powell's comments have raised expectations of an interest rate cut at the September meeting.” He added that geopolitical events and trade developments would also remain on investors’ radar in the coming days.

Local Rates in Kolkata and Broader Influences

In Kolkata, the current price for 22-karat gold stands at Rs 9,305 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 10,151 per gram. Despite the modest decline in prices today, the metal’s appeal remains strong among Indian consumers.

India, which ranks as the second-largest gold consumer globally after China, relies heavily on imports to satisfy domestic demand. Recycled gold contributes only a small portion of supply, leaving the market vulnerable to global price fluctuations. Given that gold is traded internationally in US dollars, any shift in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly reflects in domestic pricing. Additionally, factors like import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific levies significantly shape final retail rates.

Beyond its monetary value, gold retains deep cultural significance in India. It is not only an investment but also a symbol of security, especially during periods of inflation or economic instability. However, prices do not operate in isolation; changes in global bond yields, policy moves, and investor behaviour add layers of complexity, making gold rates sensitive to international developments.

As investors await the outcome of the RBI’s monetary policy meeting and global trade cues, experts suggest that while short-term fluctuations may persist, the long-term outlook for gold remains supportive.