Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDalal Street Opens In Green, Sensex Tests 81,550, Nifty Over 24,900

Dalal Street Opens In Green, Sensex Tests 81,550, Nifty Over 24,900

Domestic equities are likely to take cues from global developments this week, with investors eyeing signals from the US Fed and the approaching deadline for additional US tariffs on Indian goods. 

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian markets began trading this week on a robust note. The NSE Nifty50 started the day just under 24,950, climbing 74 points, while the BSE Sensex opened above 81,550, soaring close to 250 points as of 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Infosys, Tech M, TCS, HCL Tech, and NTPC settled among the gainers. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Eternal, and HUL ended the day in red.

In the broader markets, all indices traded higher, with the Nifty Midcap Select climbing 0.26 per cent. Sectorally, IT and Midsmall IT & Telecom indices dominated as they climbed over 1 per cent each, while the Media index took a hit of 1.17 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex jumped almost 200 points to cross 81,500, as of 9:11 AM. The Nifty gained 80 points to test 24,950, around the same time. However, the GIFT Nifty slipped close to 50 points and tested 24,950, around 8:53 AM.

This recovery came after the markets snapped their 6-day winning streak in the previous trading session on Friday and Sensex breached 82k as Nifty settled below 24,900.

What To Expect From Markets This Week?

Domestic equities are likely to take cues from global developments this week, with investors eyeing signals from the US Federal Reserve and the approaching deadline for additional US tariffs on Indian goods. 

Analysts expect optimism to build after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut, though caution may prevail amid trade concerns.

One of the major triggers will be the August 27 deadline for the US plan to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, including goods tied to India’s Russian crude oil purchases. “With clarity still lacking, FII participation may remain subdued. Alongside this, macroeconomic data from the US, China, and India will also be closely tracked,” Meena added.

Domestic factors and GST optimism

This week will be truncated, with markets shut on Wednesday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Analysts expect markets to stay supported by structural reforms and strong fundamentals. “We expect Indian equities to remain supported by optimism around GST 2.0 reforms and domestic macro strength. Globally, clarity on US tariff actions against India and upcoming GDP data from both India and the US will shape investor sentiment,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research – Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Market watchers will also keep a close eye on domestic data prints, including IIP and GDP figures, which are likely to offer critical insight into economic momentum. “This week, investors will monitor domestic data releases closely, including the IIP and GDP prints, which will serve as critical indicators of economic momentum,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Last week, Indian markets extended gains, with the Sensex adding 709.19 points or 0.87 per cent and the Nifty advancing 238.8 points or 0.96 per cent.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty Gst Reforms
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
World
Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Force Russia To Stop Bombing Ukraine: Vance
'Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Stop Russia...': JD Vance
Cities
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Cities
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget