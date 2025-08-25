Dalal Street Opens In Green, Sensex Tests 81,550, Nifty Over 24,900

The Indian markets began trading this week on a robust note. The NSE Nifty50 started the day just under 24,950, climbing 74 points, while the BSE Sensex opened above 81,550, soaring close to 250 points as of 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Infosys, Tech M, TCS, HCL Tech, and NTPC settled among the gainers. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Eternal, and HUL ended the day in red.

In the broader markets, all indices traded higher, with the Nifty Midcap Select climbing 0.26 per cent. Sectorally, IT and Midsmall IT & Telecom indices dominated as they climbed over 1 per cent each, while the Media index took a hit of 1.17 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex jumped almost 200 points to cross 81,500, as of 9:11 AM. The Nifty gained 80 points to test 24,950, around the same time. However, the GIFT Nifty slipped close to 50 points and tested 24,950, around 8:53 AM.

This recovery came after the markets snapped their 6-day winning streak in the previous trading session on Friday and Sensex breached 82k as Nifty settled below 24,900.

What To Expect From Markets This Week?

Domestic equities are likely to take cues from global developments this week, with investors eyeing signals from the US Federal Reserve and the approaching deadline for additional US tariffs on Indian goods.

Analysts expect optimism to build after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut, though caution may prevail amid trade concerns.

One of the major triggers will be the August 27 deadline for the US plan to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, including goods tied to India’s Russian crude oil purchases. “With clarity still lacking, FII participation may remain subdued. Alongside this, macroeconomic data from the US, China, and India will also be closely tracked,” Meena added.

Domestic factors and GST optimism

This week will be truncated, with markets shut on Wednesday for Ganesh Chaturthi. Analysts expect markets to stay supported by structural reforms and strong fundamentals. “We expect Indian equities to remain supported by optimism around GST 2.0 reforms and domestic macro strength. Globally, clarity on US tariff actions against India and upcoming GDP data from both India and the US will shape investor sentiment,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research – Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Market watchers will also keep a close eye on domestic data prints, including IIP and GDP figures, which are likely to offer critical insight into economic momentum. “This week, investors will monitor domestic data releases closely, including the IIP and GDP prints, which will serve as critical indicators of economic momentum,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Last week, Indian markets extended gains, with the Sensex adding 709.19 points or 0.87 per cent and the Nifty advancing 238.8 points or 0.96 per cent.