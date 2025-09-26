Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rates Climb In Lucknow Today, Check Prices Across Markets In India

Gold Rates Climb In Lucknow Today, Check Prices Across Markets In India

International market fluctuations, especially in the US dollar, directly influence the prices experienced by local buyers.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold has once again drawn attention as a reliable financial asset in Lucknow, reflecting broader trends across India. Being the second-largest consumer of gold globally, India relies heavily on imports, with only a small fraction of domestic demand met by recycled gold. International market fluctuations, especially in the US dollar, directly influence the prices experienced by local buyers.

Latest Gold Rates in Lucknow and Key Influences

In Lucknow, 22-karat gold is trading at Rs 10,545 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is available at Rs 11,503 per gram. Domestic pricing is shaped not only by international benchmarks but also by layers of taxation such as import duties, GST, and state-level charges. These taxes add significantly to the cost for consumers, meaning the final retail price often exceeds the base global rate.

Global gold prices have climbed in recent sessions, supported by investors seeking refuge from market volatility. Central bank policy decisions, fluctuations in bond yields, and global economic uncertainty continue to underpin gold’s appeal. The metal’s status as a safe-haven asset ensures steady demand, particularly during periods of financial market instability and geopolitical tensions.

Why Gold Remains a Preferred Investment in Lucknow

Investors and consumers in Lucknow continue to view gold as both a financial safeguard and a long-term wealth preservation instrument. Rising urban incomes, cultural significance, and festival-driven demand contribute to sustained buying interest. Jewellery purchases remain significant, while bullion coins and bars are increasingly popular among investors seeking diversification and security.

The Friday surge in gold rates underlines its continued relevance in local portfolios. With 22-karat gold priced at Rs 10,545 and 24-karat at Rs 11,503, Lucknow mirrors the broader national trend of rising demand amid economic uncertainty. Experts note that gold not only provides a hedge against inflation but also acts as a liquid asset that can be easily converted into cash when needed, further strengthening its appeal among cautious investors in the region.

Also read
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Lucknow Today Lucknow Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under Stringent NSA, To Be Taken Out Of Ladakh: Report
Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Cricket
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK Final: ICC Takes Action Against Sahibzada Farhan, Haris Rauf
World
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget