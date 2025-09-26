8th Pay Commission Alert! Diwali Salary Hike On Cards For Central Govt Employees And Pensioners

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





8th Pay Commission Update: As India steps into the festive quarter, anticipation is running high not just for lights and celebrations but also for a potential boost in the pockets of Central Government employees and pensioners. The Centre has indicated that the 8th Pay Commission is on the horizon, and with Diwali around the corner, any announcement of a salary hike could have a ripple effect across the economy.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently assured that the panel would be announced soon, with follow-up discussions already held with the Pension Secretary. While the government approved the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, it has yet to notify the names of the Chairman and members.

Festive Season, Rising Costs, and the Need for Relief

Household budgets are under strain as food, fuel, and essential items continue to rise in cost. For many families, particularly those relying on fixed salaries or pensions, the festival season often means stretching finances to cover both essentials and celebratory purchases.

At present, under the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic salary for employees stands at Rs 18,000, while pensioners receive Rs 9,000. With a 55 per cent DA/DR, employees take home Rs 27,900 and pensioners Rs 13,950 per month. The expected salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission could significantly ease these pressures.

Possible Salary Hikes Under Consideration

The government is weighing several fitment factors, ranging from 1.8 to 2.86, to determine the revised pay structure, reported ET Now. Depending on the final decision, salaries and pensions could see sharp increases:

At 1.8 fitment factor: Salary Rs 32,400; pension Rs 16,200.

At 2.00 fitment factor: Salary Rs 36,000; pension Rs 18,000.

At 2.57 fitment factor: Salary Rs 46,260; pension Rs 23,130.

At 2.86 fitment factor: Salary Rs 51,480; pension Rs 25,740.

Once implemented, DA/DR will reset to zero, beginning a fresh cycle of revisions.

Boost to Consumption and Market Demand

Economists point out that a well-timed hike in salaries and pensions could give a decisive push to consumer spending during the festive season. Extra cash in the hands of government staff and retirees is expected to translate into higher sales of gold, automobiles, home appliances, and real estate, sectors that typically thrive around Diwali.

Retailers and businesses often rely on festive demand to shore up annual revenues, and a pay revision ahead of this period could provide a significant lift. With consumption being a key driver of India’s GDP, the timing of the 8th Pay Commission announcement could carry implications well beyond household budgets.

Awaiting the Final Word

For now, employees and pensioners await the official notification with keen interest. While political and administrative consultations continue, the sentiment on the ground is clear: higher salaries before Diwali would not only lighten household expenses but also power festive consumption, offering a much-needed boost to the wider economy.