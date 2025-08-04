Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Global Trends And Local Levies Keep Rates Elevated

Kolkata, like many other Indian cities, witnessed a marginal increase in gold prices, reflecting the ongoing global and domestic factors influencing the yellow metal. On Monday, gold rates in Kolkata rose to Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for the 24-karat variant, continuing the recent upward trend in bullion pricing across India.

India, ranked as the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, remains heavily dependent on imported gold to fulfil domestic demand, with recycled metal forming only a small share of the supply. Because gold is internationally priced in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate significantly affect local pricing dynamics.

Additionally, the final cost paid by Indian consumers is shaped by several internal elements, including import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and specific state-level taxes.

Why Gold Remains a Key Investment Amid Uncertainty

Long considered a hedge against inflation and financial instability, gold remains one of the most sought-after investment options in uncertain times. However, its pricing is not solely dictated by domestic demand or supply — international market indicators such as US Treasury bond yields, interest rate expectations, and other macroeconomic cues also play an influential role.

This delicate interplay of global financial factors and Indian fiscal policies results in high price sensitivity. As a result, changes in global economic outlooks — such as inflationary trends or monetary tightening in developed markets — can quickly ripple through to local markets like Kolkata.

Monday's rates in other key cities echoed Kolkata’s price movements. For instance, Delhi and Lucknow recorded rates of Rs 9,310 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,155 per gram for 24-karat gold. Ahmedabad and Indore were close behind with slightly lower rates, while most southern metros such as Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad reported uniform rates of Rs 9,295 and Rs 10,140 for 22K and 24K respectively.

The consistent rise in gold prices across cities underscores its continuing relevance as a stable asset. With economic volatility showing no signs of abating, the demand for gold — particularly in cities like Kolkata where traditional and festive consumption remains robust — is expected to remain strong.