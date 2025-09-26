Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Price Today In Chennai: Prices Climb Amid Global And Domestic Drivers

Gold Price Today In Chennai: Prices Climb Amid Global And Domestic Drivers

In Chennai, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 10,550 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is available at Rs 11,509 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold has long been considered a pillar of financial security in India, and Chennai is no exception. As the country imports the majority of its bullion, domestic prices are closely tied to global movements in US dollar-denominated markets. Recycled gold contributes only a small portion of overall supply, meaning international trends heavily shape local rates.

Current Rates and Factors Driving Prices

In Chennai, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 10,550 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is available at Rs 11,509 per gram. Domestic retail rates reflect a combination of international prices and multiple taxation layers, including import duties, GST, and state-specific levies. These factors together raise the final cost, making gold a premium asset for buyers in the region.

The recent jump in global gold prices was influenced by investor sentiment favouring safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Central bank policies, fluctuating bond yields, and international trade dynamics have all contributed to market movements, keeping gold attractive for those seeking stability in volatile times.

Chennai Buyers Eyeing Security and Wealth Preservation

For residents of Chennai, gold remains a key asset class for both jewellery and investment purposes. The city’s long-standing tradition of gold ownership, coupled with rising incomes and financial awareness, sustains strong local demand. Investors often prefer gold as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations, while families continue to purchase jewellery during festivals and weddings.

The surge in rates on Friday signals renewed market interest and reinforces gold’s role as a protective asset. With 22-karat gold at Rs 10,550 and 24-karat at Rs 11,509, Chennai buyers are carefully monitoring both international trends and domestic taxation to make informed purchases. Experts point out that gold’s liquidity and the ease of converting it into cash make it an essential component of household savings. Additionally, with global economic uncertainties persisting, the metal continues to serve as a reliable store of value and a buffer against financial shocks.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Chennai Gold Rates
