Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Building an emergency fund can feel daunting when you are on a low income or living paycheque-to-paycheque. The reality is that setbacks such as job loss, emergency hospitalisation, or urgent travel can arrive without warning. Without a buffer, these expenses can disrupt your entire budget and leave you even more financially vulnerable.

An emergency fund does not need to be a massive corpus. With small but consistent steps, you can build a modest reserve to help you manage difficult moments. What matters is having a clear target and a simple plan to reach it. If you ever find yourself facing an unexpected expense, these practical steps can help you create the financial breathing room you need.

Start with a small, realistic target

Saving three to six months of expenses, especially when you’re struggling to even save Rs 1,000 a month, may seem impossible. But, it isn’t if you start with a smaller target. For instance, set a goal to save Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000, a sufficient amount to help cover small expenses such as a medical visit or a repair. To get there, start by saving Rs 500 a week, which gives you Rs 2,000 by the month-end, and Rs 24,000 by year-end. Remember, small steps are an effective way to building a saving habit.

Automate your savings

Automation is one of the simplest ways to save consistently. Set a standing instruction to move a designated amount, no matter how small, into a separate savings account the moment your salary arrives. Treat it like a fixed monthly cost. If your income is Rs 25,000, a Rs 500 auto-debit is just 2 percent of your pay, and saving that monthly will give you Rs 6,000 in a year.

Trim your lifestyle expense wherever you can

You don’t need a complete lifestyle overhaul to save, even small tweaks can help. Cutting one or two non-essential expenses is a good start. Review your last three months of spending and identify expenses that can be managed better, food delivery, transport, or subscriptions. For instance, if you order food thrice a week, reduce it to once per week to free up money that goes towards building your emergency fund.

Put windfalls and side income to work

Extra money in the form of tax refunds, bonuses, or festival gifts can be redirected towards boosting your emergency fund. Side income, however irregular or modest, can also help build the buffer faster.

Keep the money safe but accessible

Your emergency fund is not an investment, but a safety cushion for tough moments. Keep it in a simple, high-interest savings account or a sweep-in FD that you can access quickly. The goal is instant access without penalties. Avoid locking it into products that charge for early withdrawals.

Small amounts, steady habits, and smart choices are a great start for creating a safety net, even when money is tight. The aim is not perfection, but to build financial resilience.

(The author is CEO, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)