Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceChennai Gold Rates Climb To Rs 10,255 For 24K On August 7; Check Details

Chennai Gold Rates Climb To Rs 10,255 For 24K On August 7; Check Details

The steady climb in gold prices is attributed to global market volatility, inflationary concerns, and geopolitical risks, all of which have boosted the appeal of gold as a long-term hedge

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:06 PM (IST)

Chennai saw a rise in gold prices on August 7, in line with the national trend, as both 22-karat and 24-karat gold rates increased slightly amid sustained demand and global economic uncertainty. According to the latest data, 22-karat gold in Chennai is now priced at Rs 9,400 per gram, while 24-karat (999 purity) gold stands at Rs 10,255 per gram. This uptick reflects growing investor interest in the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset.

The increase comes as part of a broader nationwide trend, with cities like Delhi and Lucknow recording even higher rates—Rs 9,415 per gram for 22K and Rs 10,270 per gram for 24K gold. In cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, prices have also climbed to Rs 9,400 per gram for 22K and Rs 10,255 per gram for 24K.

Gold Remains a Safe Investment Amid Market Volatility

The steady climb in gold prices is attributed to global market volatility, inflationary concerns, and geopolitical risks, all of which have boosted the appeal of gold as a long-term hedge. For investors in Chennai and across India, the metal continues to serve as a reliable tool for wealth preservation in uncertain times.

As the festive season approaches and demand for physical gold picks up, prices may see further movement in the days ahead.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 7): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

India’s Deep-Rooted Connection With Gold

Nowhere is the trust in gold more deeply rooted than in India, where it is intricately intertwined with everyday life and cultural identity. Gold is not merely a precious metal—it represents tradition, emotion, and heritage. Whether it's weddings, religious ceremonies, or festivals, gold plays a central role in commemorating life's most significant occasions. It is cherished as a symbol of love, prosperity, and protection, often passed down through generations as a prized legacy.

However, this age-old relationship is transforming. With rising financial awareness, many Indians are now viewing gold not just through the lens of tradition but also as a savvy financial instrument. Its significance is shifting—no longer just a sentimental keepsake, gold is increasingly being recognized as a smart and reliable investment choice.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price Chennai Gold Rate Gold Rate August 7
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
India
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Breaking News: Legal Petition Filed Against Aniruddha Acharya in Mathura Over Defamatory Remarks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget