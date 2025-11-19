Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceThe Budget Traveller’s Guide To A Luxe Holiday

The Budget Traveller’s Guide To A Luxe Holiday

The goal is to spend on what matters and save on what doesn’t. Here is how to build a holiday that feels premium without stretching your budget.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pallavi Shaw, Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar

Luxury travel on a budget might sound like a contradiction. But it isn’t. With a clear plan, you can enjoy the small indulgences and comforts that make a trip feel premium. The goal is to spend on what matters and save on what doesn’t. Here is how to build a holiday that feels premium without stretching your budget.

1. Start with a clear budget

Before picking destinations, set firm spending limits. Knowing how much you can comfortably allocate helps you shortlist stays, travel options and experiences with confidence. It keeps planning focused and prevents the guilt of overspending. A clear
budget gives structure to the entire trip.

2. Pick the right time to travel

Travelling during shoulder seasons, just before or after peak months, offers excellent value. Prices drop as crowds reduce, and you often get better rooms and quieter surroundings at lower rates. It is one of the simplest ways to access premium experiences without paying peak-season premiums.

3. Choose smarter locations

Staying in the popular centre of a destination is usually expensive. Nearby neighbourhoods or quieter towns offer better rates, more space and a calmer atmosphere. Many of these areas provide more personalised service and still keep you
close to major attractions.

4. Look beyond traditional hotels

Luxury does not always mean five-star hotels. Boutique stays, heritage homes and well-rated homestays can offer charm, comfort and unique experiences at more reasonable prices. These properties often curate local activities that help you explore the place more meaningfully.

5. Fly smart

Flights can form a large part of the travel budget. Flying mid-week, choosing morning departures or considering nearby airports can reduce costs significantly. Being flexible with timings and routes helps. Credit cards offering flight discounts or reward points can
also make bookings lighter on the wallet.

6. Balance fine dining with local food

Save fine dining for one or two meals and enjoy local eateries for the rest. This keeps spending balanced while giving you a real taste of the culture. Local food often turns out to be both memorable and economical.

7. Prioritise free or low-cost experiences

Some of the most fulfilling travel moments cost very little. Scenic walks, sunrise viewpoints, heritage streets, beach evenings and nature trails add richness to your trip without adding to the bill. These unhurried experiences deepen your connection to the place.

8. Plan ahead but stay flexible

Booking early helps you secure good deals and avoid last-minute price surges. But keeping some room for adjustments allows you to discover seasonal discounts, local secrets and lesser-known highlights. A flexible plan combines value with spontaneity.

9. Use credit cards strategically

Many cards offer rewards on dining, travel, and accommodation. Using them wisely can help reduce overall costs or unlock perks like upgrades and discounts. Rewards accumulated over the year can meaningfully support holiday expenses.

A luxury vacation on a budget is not about compromise. It is about clarity, intention and smart decisions. When you know what matters and plan accordingly, you can craft a holiday that feels rich, meaningful and comfortably within reach.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Travel Budget Traveller Luxury Holiday
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Says ‘All-Out War’ With India Cannot Be Ruled Out
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Says ‘All-Out War’ With India Cannot Be Ruled Out
India
‘How Can This Exist In 2025?’: Supreme Court Puts Talaq-e-Hasan Under Scrutiny
‘How Can This Exist In 2025?’: Supreme Court Puts Talaq-e-Hasan Under Scrutiny
News
NIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Fugitive Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Baba Siddique Murder Case
NIA Gets 11-Day Custody Of Fugitive Gangster Anmol Bishnoi In Baba Siddique Murder Case
Bihar
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Bihar: Nitish Kumar Submits Resignation, Claims Majority To Form Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget