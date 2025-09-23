Bank Holiday Today: Why Banks In J&K Are Closed On Sep 23

Bank holidays in India often vary across states, depending on local traditions, festivals and historical events. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a comprehensive schedule every year, several holidays are unique to specific regions, reflecting their cultural significance. Today is one such occasion in Jammu & Kashmir, where financial institutions are observing a closure to mark an important historical milestone.

Public and private banks in Jammu and Srinagar are closed today, September 23, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last monarch of J&K. The holiday applies only to the region and does not extend across India.

Regional Closure in Jammu & Kashmir

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) notified list of holidays, financial institutions in Jammu and Srinagar will remain shut today. While the observance is significant in J&K, banking operations continue as normal in the rest of the country.

Customers in the region will not have access to in-branch services but can continue to use ATMs, UPI, and online banking platforms without disruption.

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, remembered for his role as the final ruling king of Jammu & Kashmir, continues to hold cultural and historic importance in the region, and his birthday has long been marked with local observances.

RBI Holiday Guidelines

The RBI mandates holidays for banks based on a mix of national festivals, regional occasions, and religious or cultural events. In addition to special local observances such as today’s holiday, banks remain closed on all Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

This week, banks across the country will also be closed on Sep 27 and 28, corresponding to the RBI’s standard weekend shutdown.

Even during a bank holiday, digital services remain available to the public. Customers can continue to carry out fund transfers through internet and mobile banking, while ATMs and payment apps such as UPI operate normally. The only restriction applies to physical branch visits, which are suspended for the day.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In September 2025

The following key holidays have been listed by the RBI for September:

September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu and Srinagar closed for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birth anniversary.

September 29 (Monday): Banks closed in Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati for Maha Saptami during Durga Puja.

September 30 (Tuesday): Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, observe Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami.

Except for regional closures, banking services remain available across India. Customers are advised to plan in advance for branch-related work, especially in areas where regional holidays apply. For most other services, digital platforms continue to provide uninterrupted access.