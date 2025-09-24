Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission Alert! Diwali Bonus, Salary Hike, And DA Increase Likely For Government Employees

8th Pay Commission Alert! Diwali Bonus, Salary Hike, And DA Increase Likely For Government Employees

The dearness allowance is provided to government employees to offset inflation, with revisions occurring every six months.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

This Diwali promises to be especially festive for central government employees and pensioners as the Modi government is poised to announce two major developments that could significantly enhance salaries and pensions.

Reports indicate that a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) and steps towards the 8th Pay Commission could directly benefit millions. The dearness allowance is provided to government employees to offset inflation, with revisions occurring every six months.

In March 2025, DA was raised by 2 per cent, from 53 per cent to 55 per cent. Media sources now suggest a further increase of 3 per cent, which would take DA to 58 per cent, reported NDTV.

This adjustment is expected to benefit over 12 million central government employees and pensioners, giving them a tangible boost in disposable income.

How Much Will Salaries and Pensions Rise?

DA directly affects both salaries and pensions. For instance, a pension of Rs 9,000 at 55 per cent DA would yield Rs 4,950. With a rise to 58 per cent, the DA component would increase to Rs 5,220, adding Rs 270 per month. While this might seem modest, it accumulates significantly over the year, providing extra financial relief ahead of the festive season.

This increment will allow employees and pensioners more spending power during Dussehra and Diwali, supporting shopping and festival preparations.

8th Pay Commission: Progress Before Diwali

The government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16 this year. Sources indicate that the Terms of Reference (ToR) may be finalised before Diwali, with the commission's official formation likely to be approved shortly thereafter. The commission, expected to comprise six members, will review and recommend salaries, allowances, and pensions for the coming years.

While Pay Commissions usually take 15-18 months to submit reports, the government aims to complete this exercise in just eight months. This accelerated timeline could enable the new salary and pension structure to be implemented from January 1, 2026, offering employees and pensioners a substantial long-term benefit.

Direct Impact on Employee and Pensioner Finances

The DA hike and the forthcoming 8th Pay Commission together promise a notable improvement in monthly earnings. The increase in DA provides immediate relief and extra funds for festive expenses, while the Pay Commission’s recommendations could lead to sustained financial growth.

For central government employees and pensioners, this is essentially a double boost - immediate benefits from the DA hike and long-term gains from the 8th Pay Commission.

As India’s festive season approaches, these developments are expected to make this Diwali particularly bright for millions of government employees and pensioners across the country.

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Salary Pension Diwali Bonus DA Hike 8th Pay Commission
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In Bihar’s 10-Point ‘Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp’
INDIA Promises Private Job, Education Quotas, Land For Landless EBCs In 10-Point Agenda
Cities
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
BJP Office Set On Fire, Tear Gas Shelled: Why People Are Protesting In Ladakh
Cricket
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Final
Technology
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Karnataka HC Dismisses X's Petition Against India's Sahyog Portal: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget