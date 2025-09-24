This Diwali promises to be especially festive for central government employees and pensioners as the Modi government is poised to announce two major developments that could significantly enhance salaries and pensions.

Reports indicate that a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) and steps towards the 8th Pay Commission could directly benefit millions. The dearness allowance is provided to government employees to offset inflation, with revisions occurring every six months.

In March 2025, DA was raised by 2 per cent, from 53 per cent to 55 per cent. Media sources now suggest a further increase of 3 per cent, which would take DA to 58 per cent, reported NDTV.

This adjustment is expected to benefit over 12 million central government employees and pensioners, giving them a tangible boost in disposable income.

How Much Will Salaries and Pensions Rise?

DA directly affects both salaries and pensions. For instance, a pension of Rs 9,000 at 55 per cent DA would yield Rs 4,950. With a rise to 58 per cent, the DA component would increase to Rs 5,220, adding Rs 270 per month. While this might seem modest, it accumulates significantly over the year, providing extra financial relief ahead of the festive season.

This increment will allow employees and pensioners more spending power during Dussehra and Diwali, supporting shopping and festival preparations.

8th Pay Commission: Progress Before Diwali

The government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16 this year. Sources indicate that the Terms of Reference (ToR) may be finalised before Diwali, with the commission's official formation likely to be approved shortly thereafter. The commission, expected to comprise six members, will review and recommend salaries, allowances, and pensions for the coming years.

While Pay Commissions usually take 15-18 months to submit reports, the government aims to complete this exercise in just eight months. This accelerated timeline could enable the new salary and pension structure to be implemented from January 1, 2026, offering employees and pensioners a substantial long-term benefit.

Direct Impact on Employee and Pensioner Finances

The DA hike and the forthcoming 8th Pay Commission together promise a notable improvement in monthly earnings. The increase in DA provides immediate relief and extra funds for festive expenses, while the Pay Commission’s recommendations could lead to sustained financial growth.

For central government employees and pensioners, this is essentially a double boost - immediate benefits from the DA hike and long-term gains from the 8th Pay Commission.

As India’s festive season approaches, these developments are expected to make this Diwali particularly bright for millions of government employees and pensioners across the country.